Publishing boom highlights development editors' crisis

One thing that I am sure of is that in the world of book publishing, Nairobi occupies a special place. Anyone familiar with the literary landscape of East and Central Africa will confirm that the city has, over the decades, become the region’s publishing capital. From academic works to novels, memoirs, and school texts, books flow from Nairobi to every corner of the region.
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