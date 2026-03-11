Drought is not an Emergency, it is a Governance choice

Audio By Vocalize

Carcasses of livestock in drought hit Liboi sub-county, Garissa. [File, Standard]

Drought is no longer an unpredictable crisis in Kenya. It is a structural feature of our climate reality, with 23 of 47 counties classified as arid and semi-arid lands experiencing predictable dry spells every 12 to 24 months. What remains uncertain is not whether drought will occur, but whether our governance systems are calibrated to respond, or, better still, to mitigate the effects early enough.

Each cycle follows a familiar pattern: Emergency declarations, relief food distributions, water trucking contracts and rushed reallocations from the Contingencies Fund. When the rains return, early warning systems are deactivated, the humanitarian caravan moves on, and county budgets absorb the damage until the next drought arrives. This approach costs the exchequer billions in emergency response, particularly between 2021 and 2023 alone, with efforts amounting to over Sh15 billion.

The real challenge is not meteorological. It is institutional. Article 6 and the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution establish disaster management as a concurrent function, with subsidiarity as the organising principle. Counties, as the tier closest to communities, receive the early warning systems that detect declining pasture, drying water pans, livestock migration patterns and rising acute malnutrition rates in real time.

These indicators are visible months before the National Drought Emergency Fund is activated or the Cabinet declares a national disaster.

Yet, the architecture remains stubbornly reactive. National legislation and emergency fund regulations centralise decision-making and financing in Nairobi. Resources typically flow after livestock mortality spikes and school dropout rates surge, precisely when the cost of intervention has multiplied and dignity has already been compromised. The early warning indicators detected at the community level fail to trigger timely response mechanisms, undermining the entire anticipatory system.

The arithmetic of this failure is stark. Evidence from the World Bank and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction is consistent: One dollar invested in drought risk management and early action saves four dollars in emergency response costs.

In Kenya, this ratio is conservative given our infrastructure deficits and the logistical costs of reaching dispersed ASAL populations. Despite this compelling return, the National Drought Emergency Fund remains overwhelmingly oriented toward post-crisis expenditure rather than pre-emptive county investment.

This financing imbalance needs to be corrected. A framework for directly funding County Governments’ Disaster Risk Management is urgently required to shift from a centralised emergency resource allocation framework. The current system does not prioritise sustainable prevention measures. A county-based procurement and distribution network will enhance efficiency, reduce response delays and ensure accountability.

County-driven risk management shifts the locus of action from post-crisis humanitarian response to anticipatory governance. It integrates drought risk into the devolved mandates where counties already maintain operational presence: Veterinary services, water infrastructure, agricultural extension, health surveillance, and spatial planning.

The evidence from county investments is tangible. In Turkana, strategic rehabilitation of boreholes and pan dams before dry seasons has reduced dependency on water trucking by 40 per cent. In Wajir, county-supported fodder production and livestock insurance schemes have cut destitution rates during moderate droughts. In Kitui, integrating climate risk into the County Integrated Development Plan has protected development budgets from emergency diversion.

Further, the evidence from international best practices confirms what Kenyan counties are demonstrating. Ethiopia's Productive Safety Net Programme illustrates how locally led systems can outperform centralised emergency response when communities have decision-making authority and predictable funding. In the Sahel, the Climate-Smart Villages initiative across Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad and Benin show how community-level early warning and decision-making can transform drought response.