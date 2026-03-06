Why Kalonzo would be the best president for Kenyans living abroad

Audio By Vocalize

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka addresses residents at Mairo Inya in Nyandarua county on March 1, 2026. [James Munyeki, Standard]

Kenya stands at a critical moment. Mounting socio-economic pressures, contested public policies and growing discontent among citizens at home and abroad have created a widespread sense that the country is at a crossroads.

For many Kenyans, within or beyond borders, there is an emerging consensus that the current trajectory requires urgent correction. Recent public debate seems to be in unison against the current regime policies such as the Social Health Authority and the means-testing funding model for higher education.

The reality is that the repercussions, especially in health and education sectors, are felt even in the diaspora. For those seeking policy change, the central question is not merely opposition to the present administration but the credibility of the alternative.

In that context, the candidacy of Kalonzo Musyoka warrants consideration, particularly from a diaspora perspective.

During a recent visit to the United States, Mr Kalonzo addressed growing concerns over the recruitment of young Kenyans for foreign conflicts under questionable arrangements. Vulnerable youths have been lured abroad with promises of employment, only to find themselves in dangerous situations, including involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war. According to recent reports, 10 Kenyans have died so far in Ukraine.

Kalonzo, who has previously served in the Foreign Affairs docket, pointed out the callousness and nonchalant attitude of the current government towards the plight of the Kenyan youth in the diaspora.

He promised that if he becomes the President, he would ensure that the country adopts a better migrant workers’ strategy such as that of the Philippines, where the government through a Memorandum of Understanding would negotiate better wages and conditions for Kenyans.

Recently, the National Intelligence Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation revealed that 1,000 Kenyans have been tricked into fighting in Russia through fake contracts. Such foreign misadventures, that lead to loss of lives of Kenyan workers, should stop.

Based on his experience in handling foreign affairs, Kalonzo presents a credible resume.

To alleviate Kenya's dented foreign image as the oasis of peace and freedom in the Eastern African region, a Kalonzo presidency would bring immense experience and diplomatic acumen due to his experience as a mediator in peace processes such as the South Sudan and Somalia peace process.

Over the years Kalonzo has engaged with Kenyans in the diaspora, especially on issues of migrant workers and inclusion in national policy-making. For the diaspora communities, the stability and predictability of economic policy at home directly influence investment decisions.

While in the US, Kalonzo also emphasised the need for a friendlier and more predictable business environment. He criticised what he terms punitive taxation and policy volatility, arguing that these factors discourage both local enterprise and foreign direct investment. Kalonzo emphasised the need for predictable economic policies which do not discourage foreign direct investment.

Kalonzo touted Kenya’s economy during the years he served with President Mwai Kibaki where he called upon the diaspora to invest in national development. The Wiper Patriotic Front leader also candidly expressed his intention to rollback and reform some of the economic misadventures of the current regime, some of them at the expense of the taxpayer and disregard of oversight as recently reported by the Auditor General where Sh11 billion for the construction of Talanta Stadium was unaccounted for.

Another pillar of Kalonzo’s outreach has been youth inclusion. Referencing his own entry into politics at the age of 31, he has encouraged younger generations to pursue leadership roles despite the rising financial and structural barriers to elective politics in Kenya.

He has also spoken against the human rights violations where the majority of Gen Zs and millennials have lost their lives for expressing their political opinion or while picketing.

When asked about the role of young people in his administration, he emphasised the need to nurture a holistic, opportunity-driven environment in which youth can thrive and build their futures at home, rather than feeling compelled to emigrate and risk exploitation abroad.

Mr Irungu and Ms Kinyua are Kenyans living in Washington DC, USA