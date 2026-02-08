×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

A 'good' dictator is appealing but cost is too high

By Wanja Maina | Feb. 8, 2026
Presidents William Ruto, Samia Suluhu and Yoweri Museveni. [File, Courtesy]

“Would you trade your freedom for speed and efficiency?” Last week, President Ruto said, “Countries that have succeeded have done so because they are a dictatorship. Once the leader decides, you cannot say no or question.”

On the surface, the argument seems simple: a single leader, unopposed, can act decisively. But history and regional experience suggest a more complicated reality that Kenya cannot ignore. Authoritarianism thrives not only through force but also by weakening institutions, silencing dissent, and controlling information. Autocracies now outnumber liberal democracies worldwide.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Democracy East African Community (EAC) Corruption
.

Latest Stories

Injectable PrEP: New relief in preventing HIV infections
Injectable PrEP: New relief in preventing HIV infections
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
4 hrs ago
Faith Odhiambo: Two years of bold leadership at LSK
National
By Nancy Gitonga
4 hrs ago
Latest Mr Fix-it: Oketch Salah ruffles, rattles, but on whose behalf?
Politics
By Harold Odhiambo
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Latest Mr Fix-it: Oketch Salah ruffles, rattles, but on whose behalf?
By Harold Odhiambo 4 hrs ago
Latest Mr Fix-it: Oketch Salah ruffles, rattles, but on whose behalf?
No one seems to know Salah but his shadow looms large in ODM
By David Odongo 4 hrs ago
No one seems to know Salah but his shadow looms large in ODM
Return of the Dragon: Uhuru can put an end to cartel politics but will he?
By Barrack Muluka 4 hrs ago
Return of the Dragon: Uhuru can put an end to cartel politics but will he?
Faith Odhiambo: Two years of bold leadership at LSK
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Faith Odhiambo: Two years of bold leadership at LSK
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved