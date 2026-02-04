Of smartphone usage and internet access, the reality of full-time online schooling

A student studying from home during the Covid-19 lockdowns. [File, Standard]

As digital tools become increasingly embedded in everyday life, online education has emerged as a growing feature of Kenya’s learning landscape. Improved internet access, widespread smartphone use, and familiarity with virtual platforms have made online learning more visible and accessible than ever before.

Yet when it comes to full-time online schooling, many Kenyan parents remain hesitant. Awareness of online schooling options is relatively high, but uptake remains limited.

Research conducted by Koa Academy shows that while a significant majority of parents are aware that full-time online schools exist, only a small proportion have enrolled their children in such programmes. This disconnect points to deeper concerns that go beyond access or technology.

For many families, perceptions of online schooling are still influenced by the experience of emergency remote learning during the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, learning was often improvised, inconsistent, and heavily dependent on parents stepping in to support lessons. These conditions shaped lasting impressions of online education as unstructured, isolating, and difficult to manage alongside work and household responsibilities. As a result, some parents continue to view online schooling as a short-term substitute rather than a viable long-term option.

Structure is one of the most frequently cited concerns. Parents want clarity around who is responsible for teaching, how progress is monitored, and whether children receive enough guidance during the school day. Without a clear timetable, regular teacher interaction, and visible accountability, flexibility can quickly feel like a lack of direction. For many families, especially those with working parents, a model that requires constant supervision at home is simply not practical.

Social development is another key issue. Parents often worry that online schooling may limit opportunities for peer interaction, collaboration, and relationship-building. Education research consistently highlights the importance of social connection in learning, and families are understandably cautious about models that appear to prioritise convenience over community. In response, some online schools are deliberately building daily interaction into their programmes through live classes, group work, and extracurricular activities designed to foster belonging.

Academic credibility also plays a decisive role in parental decision-making. Recognised curricula, clear pathways to higher education, and evidence of strong learning outcomes are non-negotiable for many families. Parents want reassurance that online schooling will not narrow future opportunities for their children, particularly in a competitive global education environment.

Taken together, these concerns reveal a nuanced picture. Kenyan parents are not rejecting online schooling outright; rather, they are selective and cautious. They are looking for models that combine the flexibility of digital learning with the structure, social engagement, and academic rigour traditionally associated with physical schools.

As full-time online schooling continues to evolve, parental trust will likely determine its pace of adoption. The challenge for providers is not simply to innovate technologically, but to respond directly to what families value most: consistency, credibility, and a learning environment where children can thrive both academically and socially.