Muthengi's silent lesson on how we could stop corruption cartels

Corruption concept. [Gettyimages]

At Syongila, the crossroads of Embu and Machakos in Kitui County, a quiet scene unfolded that reveals more about corruption in Kenya than a thousand speeches. Our neighbour, Hamisi Muthengi, from Ngulungu Village in Matinyani Sub District, walked to a spot long known for police roadblocks.

Dressed sharply, he stopped about 15 metres away and said nothing. A matatu passed by. As it slowed down, a note was dropped onto the road. The officers watched silently. Hamisi walked over, picked up the money, and put it in his pocket. Five minutes later, another vehicle did the same. Again, Hamisi collected the note.