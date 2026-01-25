×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Muthengi's silent lesson on how we could stop corruption cartels

By Isaac Kalua Green | Jan. 25, 2026
Corruption concept. [Gettyimages]

At Syongila, the crossroads of Embu and Machakos in Kitui County, a quiet scene unfolded that reveals more about corruption in Kenya than a thousand speeches. Our neighbour, Hamisi Muthengi, from Ngulungu Village in Matinyani Sub District, walked to a spot long known for police roadblocks.

Dressed sharply, he stopped about 15 metres away and said nothing. A matatu passed by. As it slowed down, a note was dropped onto the road. The officers watched silently. Hamisi walked over, picked up the money, and put it in his pocket. Five minutes later, another vehicle did the same. Again, Hamisi collected the note.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Corruption in Kenya Police Roadblocks Kitui County
.

Latest Stories

Why people with diabetes should shun physically extreme protests
Why people with diabetes should shun physically extreme protests
Health & Science
By Bakari Ang’ela
50 mins ago
Insurance gap leaves cancer patients paying out of pocket for endoscopy
Health & Science
By Nikko Tanui
50 mins ago
Mediheal loses bid to stop sale of hospital equipment
Health & Science
By Julius Chepkwony
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua: Nyeri church attack was an attempt to eliminate me
By Irene Githinji 50 mins ago
Gachagua: Nyeri church attack was an attempt to eliminate me
How headteachers manage big numbers and deliver top results
By Mike Kihaki 50 mins ago
How headteachers manage big numbers and deliver top results
Mediheal loses bid to stop sale of hospital equipment
By Julius Chepkwony 50 mins ago
Mediheal loses bid to stop sale of hospital equipment
Gachagua fights to lock Ruto out of Mt Kenya
By Josphat Thiong’o 50 mins ago
Gachagua fights to lock Ruto out of Mt Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved