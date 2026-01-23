Ensure that only qualified personnel work as psychologists

Many people have traditionally equated mental illness with schizophrenia-otherwise labelled “madness”, overlooking the fact that conditions such as trauma-related depression, bipolar, and anxiety disorders, are also mental illnesses. This narrow view contributes to stigma, delays help-seeking, and prevents individuals from recognising the early signs of psychological distress. In reality, mental health challenges exist on a spectrum, and most conditions are common, treatable, and manageable-especially when identified early by psychiatrists, clinical and counselling psychologists.

A mental health condition is a complex of biological, psychological and social factors. This aspect calls for a collaborative synergy of the above three professionals. But even with their intervention, structural stressors such as poverty, job strains, family strains, adjustment challenges, chronic illnesses, workplace burnout, resource deprivation, trauma exposure and so on, continue regenerating unmanageable symptoms. Treating mental illness without addressing structural stressors is equivalent to mopping the floor while the tap is still running.

Psychology is a behavioural science with massive biological underpinnings. Sadly, unlike other sciences, infusion of various humanities in the curriculum and the lecture-only training approaches critically weakens its scientific rigour, hence limiting therapeutic depth in the face of increasing comorbidity and complexity of mental disorders.

Effective mental health intervention is predominantly skill and knowledge-based. But while treatment is reactive, prevention by clinical and counselling psychologists must be enhanced and prioritised significantly.

Unfortunately, the rise of imposters, masquerading as psychologists, particularly along life skills, career, and marriage and family therapy, is deeply unacceptable, and relevant professional bodies must intensify surveillance. This also includes those in closely-related professions who have no formal training in psychiatry, psychotherapy or counselling competencies. Among them are questionable religious enthusiasts, motivational speakers or self-taught life coaches. They lack formal training, ethical grounding, or counseling competence. You may have seen TV flashes saying, “For counseling, call the number on your screen.” Many of us fall for it, and why not? They are cheaper and often mimic professionals, offering a quick fix. Some of them are manipulative, abusive, financially exploitative, or even engage in sexually distressing interviews, sadly breaking trust in an otherwise cherished psychological service.

The truth is that mental health services in Kenya by psychologists are relatively undervalued and under-resourced, with little attention given to counsellors’ and clinicians’ caseloads. In many set-ups, a single counsellor is tasked with supporting all staff, students in a school, leading to exhaustion and compromised service delivery. The misconception that counselling is simply "talking and advising" undermines its professional significance. Strategic reforms must therefore increase the number of clinical and counselling psychologists based on actual caseload volume to ensure effective and sustainable psychological care.

Yet, even as the cases multiply, Kenya still treats mental health as a problem which only psychiatric medication can solve. These three professional pillars were never meant to operate in isolation or as rival alternatives. They form a triadic continuum of care that must function in synchrony, whether under one institution or through a clear referral system, to confront the complex and layered nature of mental health.

Dr Kirimi is a Counselling Psychology lecturer