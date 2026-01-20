How effective is your board in these changing times?

Every year, boards dutifully assess their own performance. In listed and regulated institutions, this exercise is often shaped by law, governance codes, or regulatory expectations. But do these evaluations measure effectiveness, or just compliance? Board evaluation is not intended to be a compliance ritual.

At its best, it is a moment of self-awareness, a chance for the apex leadership of a business to ask whether it is genuinely fit to govern into the future, or whether it is stuck in yesterday’s world.

Boards are operating in an environment defined by persistent and increasing uncertainty. In such an environment, governance is now more about leadership under continuous change and less about oversight of a stable business.

Most boards exercise diligence, draw on experience and have good intentions. But what increasingly separates effective boards from struggling ones is the ability to exercise clear judgment under pressure.

Effective boards understand that their role extends beyond monitoring performance or compliance. The board is expected to provide direction when the way ahead is uncertain, confidence when the business is under external pressure, and restraint when short-term measures threaten long-term value creation and the sustainability of the business.

These boards function as collective thinking units that unpack and make sense of complexity.

Their value lies not in the calibre of individual résumés, impressive as they may be, but in whether the board, as a unit, can combine perspectives, evaluate assumptions, and arrive at sound decisions.

Board effectiveness is multiplied by an enabling culture where individuals air their views freely, where differing opinions are respected, and where everyone works in the best long-term interest of the business.

Too often, capable boards fall short because they mistake harmony for effectiveness. Many describe themselves as “collegial.” But collegiality that avoids tension quickly becomes an echo chamber.

When a challenge is softened or deferred in the name of cohesion, then boards miss the point. The purpose of a board is not to preserve comfort but to interrogate logic, surface alternatives and examine what may no longer be relevant or applicable.

High-performing boards do not see strategy as a document to be approved, but as a continuous discipline to be governed. They shape strategic questions for management to address, rather than simply reacting to proposals placed before them. They insist on clarity around choices and trade-offs, risks, and assumptions so that they understand where judgment is required. And they deliberate exhaustively before reaching capital allocation decisions on what they choose to fund, defer, or exit.

During strategy execution, these boards resist the false comfort that comes from standardised dashboards.

They pay attention to capability, leadership depth, and early signals of dissonance between strategy and reality. And as conditions change, they change course quickly instead of clinging to plans whose assumptions no longer hold.

A board’s collective discipline has a direct effect on management quality. Boards that govern well shape how management thinks over time. They broaden perspectives, expose blind spots, and reduce over-reliance on a few individuals.

In such businesses, strategy takes root, decision-making matures, and leadership capacity expands.

Where boards fail to exert this influence, old familiar patterns and practices become entrenched even as the environment changes and demands different responses. Leadership at the board level is revealed most clearly in behaviour.

Effective boards create conditions where management brings bad news early, where challenge is welcomed rather than managed, and where under performance is addressed without drama or blame.

Boards that achieve the right balance in providing the management team with an atmosphere of openness and trust while holding them accountable tend to surface risks while choices still exist, rather than once problems escalate into crises.

How boards work is also important. Many continue to rely on fixed agendas, quarterly cycles, and detailed board packs designed for a slower, more predictable era. Yet, the risks that now undermine institutions are often emerging ones that do not fit neatly in the traditional risk management cycle under which risks are reported to the board only after management has identified, evaluated and managed them.

Boards that manage with foresight meet more frequently, air emerging risks before they have formed fully, and consider scenarios of possible outcomes. When all is said, board governance is not about scoring performance or demonstrating compliance.

It is about asking harder questions. How well do we exercise judgment under pressure?

How effectively do we influence the quality of management thinking? Do we operate as a genuine collective unit or as individuals sharing a table? Are we willing to challenge assumptions that once served us well but may no longer hold?

Used properly, board evaluation becomes a leadership tool, a disciplined pause that enables boards to confront complacency, surface blind spots, and renew themselves. Boards that are willing to examine how they lead, challenge and decide place themselves in a position not merely to withstand uncertainty, but to guide their institutions toward a more resilient and confident future.

-The writer is a board-level advisor and independent non-executive director who has chaired and served on the boards of various companies.