How Kenya can turn technological progress into real development

President William Ruto and former State Department for Citizen Services PS Julius Kibet Bitok during the first anniversary of the e-Citizen Directorate, at the KICC, Nairobi, on November 28, 2024. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s digital ambition is clear. From eCitizen and digital identity systems to county revenue platforms and the coming National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, the country has become one of Africa’s most active digital economies.

But behind this progress is a fragile foundation. Many public offices still rely on manual paperwork, disconnected databases and outdated systems. Cyberattacks are increasing, digital skills are uneven, and internet access remains weaker in rural and coastal regions.

This gap shows an uncomfortable truth: technology alone does not create development. Without strong systems, skilled people and reliable institutions, digital tools can become costly experiments instead of drivers of growth.

It is in this context that the book, Understanding Technology in the Context of National Development: Critical Reflections, becomes deeply relevant, not just as a global analysis but as a practical guide for Kenya’s development journey.

Written by technologist Dr Siddhartha Paul Tiwari, Professor Oleksii Kostenko, and former Ukrainian prime minister Dr Yuriy Yekhanurov, the book argues that technological progress is not driven by gadgets or platforms, but by disciplined systems, strong institutions, good data and skilled people. It is meant to serve as a practical playbook for policymakers, researchers and public officials.

Kenya’s own experience supports this view. Many government systems do not talk to each other. County platforms often fail to integrate with national databases. Health, land, revenue and identity systems operate in silos. This weak coordination reduces efficiency, increases errors and creates security risks.

The book promotes connecting systems, standardising data and strengthening cybersecurity before adding advanced digital intelligence.

When technology is implemented effectively, it becomes a wiring system for finance, borders, health and security rather than a collection of disconnected elements, Tiwari says.

This idea is critical for Kenya. Digital platforms should quietly strengthen public services instead of creating parallel systems that confuse users and waste public funds. What matters is not how modern a platform looks, but whether it improves service delivery, transparency and trust.

Kenya also faces a serious digital divide. Counties in northern and coastal regions still experience lower broadband access and limited digital literacy compared to urban centres such as Nairobi and Nakuru.

Closing this gap is not about distributing devices. It requires investment in connectivity, local skills development, training programmes and incentives for private sector participation.

The book also highlights sustainability and ethics. Digital growth increases energy demand, electronic waste and mineral extraction pressures. Responsible technology policy must connect innovation with environmental protection and green skills.

At the same time, artificial intelligence in public decision-making must remain transparent, explainable and subject to human oversight. Citizens must be able to question automated decisions that affect their lives.

Kenya already has many promising policies and innovation initiatives. What is missing is stronger coordination and disciplined execution. A unified digital strategy that aligns infrastructure, skills, cybersecurity, sustainability and accountability is urgently needed.

Another important message is the shift from chasing technology inputs to measuring real outcomes. Governments are encouraged to publish clear performance indicators that citizens can understand and audit. As the authors note:

“Rather than focusing on inputs, governments should invest in interoperable standards, shared registries and outcomes that citizens can trust,” he said.

Technology should remain a tool, not the goal. Kenya’s future success will not depend on how many platforms it launches, but on whether those platforms improve governance, grow opportunity and strengthen public trust. Real digital transformation is slow, practical and institutional, not flashy.

If Kenya can shift from celebrating innovation to mastering systems, skills and accountability, technology can finally deliver the development dividends it promises.

- The writer is a journalist