Birthday tribute: Raila's struggle remains our collective responsibility

Raila Odinga's political journey was marked not by convenience, but by conviction; not by opportunism, but by an unshakeable loyalty to the oppressed and excluded.

Today, we mark a birthday not with celebration, but with contemplation; not with applause, but with silence heavy with meaning.

We have no doubt lost; Raila Amollo Odinga was Kenya’s political colossus, Africa’s democratic conscience, and one of the most consequential architects of multiparty democracy in the post-colonial world.

Raila Odinga belonged to that rare category of leaders who do not merely participate in history but interrupt it — forcing power to pause, reflect, and re-negotiate their moral direction.

His life was an extended argument against injustice, an unrelenting critique of neo-colonial power, and a lived example on resistance as a civic duty. He understood, perhaps more clearly than most, that freedom is never inherited; it is contested, defended, and renewed by each generation.

As an intellectual and political actor, Raila was never content with superficial reform. He pursued structural justice — frequently at great personal cost — because he believed that democracy without equity is a hollow ritual, and independence without dignity is a betrayal of history.

At home, he was a son whose courage dignified our collective identity. To Kenya, he was the President history owed but politics denied — the conscience of the Republic, standing persistently at the gates of reform.

To Africa and the global community, he was a statesman of ideas, reminding the world that democratic struggle in the Global South is neither derivative nor inferior, but original, profound and costly. As founder and leader of the Orange Democratic Movement, Raila institutionalised dissent and transformed resistance into organised political education.

ODM was not merely a party; it was a school of thought, a moral community, and a vehicle for progressive imagination. Through it, he mentored generations to believe that politics could still be ethical, and that power must always answer to the people.

There is sadness today — deep, reflective sadness — not only because Raila Odinga is no longer with us, but because his absence reminds us how rare principled leadership truly is.

Yet there is also intellectual loyalty: a commitment to preserve his ideas, to defend his legacy from distortion, and to carry forward the unfinished work of justice, equality, and national renewal.

History will remember Raila Amollo Odinga not as a man who sought power for its own sake, but as one who carried the burden of a nation’s unrealised promises. His life affirms that true leadership is measured not by titles held, but by truths defended.

On this solemn birthday, we bow to his memory. We recommit to his ideals. And we remind ourselves that while the man has departed, the struggle he embodied remains our collective responsibility.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

May his ideas continue to disturb injustice.

And may Kenya, Africa, and the world remain forever indebted to his courage.