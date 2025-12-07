Kenya's first world dream depends on jobs, not optimism

President William Ruto speaking in a past event. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya is once again speaking in the language of possibility. In recent months, President William Ruto has declared that Kenya can transition from a developing country to a developed one within our lifetime, and perhaps in as little as fifteen years.

It is an uplifting vision, and ambition is never a bad thing. Yet for any country, progress does not flow from optimism alone. It flows from the work people can do, the opportunities they can access, and the dignity they can build through productive employment. In short, the future Kenya seeks will be decided by the quality and scale of jobs we create.