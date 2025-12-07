×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Stolen frontline: How manipulated crowds silence country's true voice

By Edward Buri | Dec. 7, 2025
Opposition leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka, Rigathi Gachagua (DCP), Eugene Wamalwa (DAP-K), Mithika Linturi among others address locals in Sultan Hamud and Emali in Makueni county.[Dennis Kavisu]

There are moments that disturb the moral imagination. The trial of Jesus is one of them. Two men stand before the system—Jesus the Savior and Barabbas the thief. One restored life; the other destroyed it. One lifted the dignity of the people; the other robbed it.

One healed wounds; the other inflicted them. Yet when the moment of choice arrived, the people shouted for Barabbas. It is a decision that seems irrational and immoral. And yet it keeps happening. In Scripture. In history. And today—in Kenya.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Crowd Manipulation 2025 By-elections By-Elections Campaigns Kenya Campaigns
.

Latest Stories

Algiers shows Africa's struggle between radical zeal and dependency
Algiers shows Africa's struggle between radical zeal and dependency
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
4 hrs ago
Talanta Sports City is a brilliant reinvention of sporting culture
Opinion
By Mutethia Mutiga
4 hrs ago
Land acquisition deals for carbon credits raise transparency concern, report warns
Health & Science
By Caroline Chebet
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

The Ritz Carlton: High-end luxury resort stirring up rage in the Mara
By David Odongo 5 hrs ago
The Ritz Carlton: High-end luxury resort stirring up rage in the Mara
Knec rolls out senior school hubs as CBE reform takes shape
By Mike Kihaki 5 hrs ago
Knec rolls out senior school hubs as CBE reform takes shape
Parliament orders Sh10b NHIF payout to rescue failing hospitals
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
Parliament orders Sh10b NHIF payout to rescue failing hospitals
DP question: Kindiki's loud voice in mini poll leaves Ruto agonising
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
DP question: Kindiki's loud voice in mini poll leaves Ruto agonising
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved