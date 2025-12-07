Stolen frontline: How manipulated crowds silence country's true voice

Opposition leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka, Rigathi Gachagua (DCP), Eugene Wamalwa (DAP-K), Mithika Linturi among others address locals in Sultan Hamud and Emali in Makueni county.[Dennis Kavisu]

There are moments that disturb the moral imagination. The trial of Jesus is one of them. Two men stand before the system—Jesus the Savior and Barabbas the thief. One restored life; the other destroyed it. One lifted the dignity of the people; the other robbed it.

One healed wounds; the other inflicted them. Yet when the moment of choice arrived, the people shouted for Barabbas. It is a decision that seems irrational and immoral. And yet it keeps happening. In Scripture. In history. And today—in Kenya.