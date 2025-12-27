×
We can transform Northern Kenya to a thriving region

By Shivina Benjamin Liru | Dec. 27, 2025
Turkana Governor DR Jeremiah Lomorkai Napotikan.[Bakari Ang`ella,Standard]

Imagine transforming Kenya’s arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) into thriving hubs of growth, where every Kenyan has access to quality education, healthcare, adequate food, water, and a home. Welcome to The Go North Campaign – a bold plan to reshape Kenya’s future. 

The Go North Campaign is a 50-year plan to build infrastructure across Kenya’s ASALs, designed to attract, accommodate, and sustain 100 million people by 2080. By developing these underutilised lands, Kenya can address pressing challenges like food security, unemployment, and unequal access to resources.

The campaign focuses on unlocking the potential of regions like Turkana, Marsabit, Wajir, Tana River, Kitui and Garissa, turning them into economic powerhouses. To bring The Go North Campaign to life, several key steps are needed. The initiative requires 1 million signatures from Kenyans to compel Parliament to debate and legislate the plan.

Through robust public participation, the most strategic locations will be identified, annexed, and gazetted for Special Economic Zones totaling 50,000 sqkm. An annual budgetary allocation of Ksh 100 billion will be invested in these zones. Every adult Kenyan will receive a free sectional property of 100 sqm valued at Sh100,000 in their preferred location within the Special Zone. Additionally, 100,000 full scholarships will be awarded annually to top-performing Grade 9 students to nurture and develop the best talent, preparing them to carry forward the vision of transforming Kenya’s ASALs. 

Crucially, The Go North Campaign needs all-inclusive support from across the political divide to become a trans-governmental plan, ensuring future administrations continue its implementation. Bipartisan backing will guarantee continuity, making the campaign a national priority beyond political cycles. 

The 50,000 sqkm of land will be shared strategically: 10 per cent will be used by the government for public utilities and infrastructure, 40 per cent will benefit citizens for sustainable use, and 50 per cent will be leased to private investors to drive growth. This model ensures Kenyans are not just beneficiaries but stakeholders in the development. 

The rationale behind moving north is clear. Consolidating arable lands will ensure Kenya can feed 100 million people. One-stop development in these zones allows for efficient service delivery and growth, ultimately helping achieve socio-economic rights for all Kenyans as outlined in Article 43. The plan also addresses climate change by promoting green infrastructure and sustainable practices in the ASALs. 

The benefits are tangible: economic empowerment for citizens, job creation, and food security for Kenya’s future. As industries grow in the Special Zones, Kenyans will find opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and tech hubs. The campaign also plans to harness renewable energy, like solar and wind, to power these zones sustainably. 

The Go North Campaign presents a bold alternative to President Ruto’s plan. While Ruto’s vision focuses on investing Sh5 trillion across the country, The Go North Campaign aims to raise Sh7 trillion, focused entirely within the 50,000 sq km Special Zones, with citizens owning sectional property and benefiting from growth. This investment is expected to fast-track development in the ASALs, creating a model for balanced national growth. Questions remain about implementation, but the potential impact is clear. The choice is Kenya’s. Ruto’s vision is bold, but The Go North Campaign is transformatively better. The future of Kenya is at stake. Let’s decide together.

 The writer is a farmer in Kakamega County

 

