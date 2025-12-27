×
Wamatangi and Ng'ang'a: The heat behind Kiambu politics

By Irene Githinji and Gitau Wanyoike | Dec. 27, 2025
The Council of Governors Health Committee led by the Committee Chair, AbdullSwamad Shariff Nassir, Kiambu County governor Kimani Wamatangi and KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atella during a press briefing over Kiambu doctors strike in Nairobi on October 24th October 2025.[Collins Oduor, Standard]

Politics in Kiambu County has entered an unusually heated phase, with an intense rivalry between Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a and Governor Kimani Wamatangi playing out long before the official 2027 campaign season begins.

What is striking is not just the ambition of the two leaders to occupy the county’s top seat, but the arenas in which their contest is unfolding — development functions, public rallies and, most controversially, church services — sometimes in the presence of President William Ruto.

