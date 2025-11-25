×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Police recruitment: Why low KCSE grades translate to poor service

By Kutete Matimbai | Nov. 25, 2025
A Kenya Police recruiting officer guides hopeful recruits through a physical drill at Kapkures in Nakuru West. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

John Harun Mwau went to court and challenged the much-hyped 2025 police recruitment drive. The Environment, Labour and Employment Court paid enough attention to the petition and issued orders temporarily cancelling the exercise. 

Like never before, the National Police Service Commission had aggressively advertised the recruitment drive targeting to hire a record 10,000 constables. Ten thousand in one fell swoop. The Cabinet Secretary in charge of Security, the Inspector General, the PS and others told Kenyans that the exercise would be fair and transparent, their assurance drawing yawns across the country.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Police Service Police Recruitment National Police Service Low KCSE Grades
.

Latest Stories

DRC trio sues Australian firm over Sh2b gold row
DRC trio sues Australian firm over Sh2b gold row
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
CoB flags low budget absorption amid slow e-procurement rollout
National
By Irene Githinji
2 hrs ago
Bare-knuckle fights as Ruto allies, opposition vie for polls prize
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
2 hrs ago
Push to strip IEBC powers to re-tally presidential vote gains momentum
National
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Godfathers hold their breath as mini polls gamble comes to a head
By Harold Odhiambo 2 hrs ago
Godfathers hold their breath as mini polls gamble comes to a head
Bare-knuckle fights as Ruto allies, opposition vie for polls prize
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Bare-knuckle fights as Ruto allies, opposition vie for polls prize
Push to strip IEBC powers to re-tally presidential vote gains momentum
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Push to strip IEBC powers to re-tally presidential vote gains momentum
Scrap National Tallying Centre to restore trust, Muturi urges court
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Scrap National Tallying Centre to restore trust, Muturi urges court
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved