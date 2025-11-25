Police recruitment: Why low KCSE grades translate to poor service

A Kenya Police recruiting officer guides hopeful recruits through a physical drill at Kapkures in Nakuru West. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

John Harun Mwau went to court and challenged the much-hyped 2025 police recruitment drive. The Environment, Labour and Employment Court paid enough attention to the petition and issued orders temporarily cancelling the exercise.

Like never before, the National Police Service Commission had aggressively advertised the recruitment drive targeting to hire a record 10,000 constables. Ten thousand in one fell swoop. The Cabinet Secretary in charge of Security, the Inspector General, the PS and others told Kenyans that the exercise would be fair and transparent, their assurance drawing yawns across the country.