×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Chaos, confusion and rigging claims mar UDA Western party primaries

By Standard Team | Jan. 10, 2026
UDA members at Nabongo primary school polling station during grassroot elections on January 10, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

President William Ruto may be forced back to the drawing board in his efforts to strengthen the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) after a disappointing turnout and chaotic scenes marked the party’s grassroots elections Saturday.

Confusion, accusations of rigging and poor organisation dogged the exercise in several regions, notably Mumias East Constituency in Kakamega County and parts of Bomet, exposing deep fissures within the ruling party as it seeks to consolidate its structures ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

UDA Grassroot Elections UDA Party Western Region 2027 Elections
.

Latest Stories

Why Venezuela became pawn in Trump's global power play era
Why Venezuela became pawn in Trump's global power play era
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
3 hrs ago
China, Russia sway pushing Trump to alter world order
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
3 hrs ago
Why Kenya's zero-tariff deal with China is up in the air
Business
By Brian Ngugi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

KCPE stars shine brightly, maintain top scores in KCSE four years later
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
KCPE stars shine brightly, maintain top scores in KCSE four years later
Gachagua shadow looms as UDA holds party polls
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Gachagua shadow looms as UDA holds party polls
Where is Stella Taraja? A teacher allegedly taken from her house in Saudi Arabia
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Where is Stella Taraja? A teacher allegedly taken from her house in Saudi Arabia
China, Russia sway pushing Trump to alter world order
By Barrack Muluka 3 hrs ago
China, Russia sway pushing Trump to alter world order
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved