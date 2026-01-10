Chaos, confusion and rigging claims mar UDA Western party primaries

UDA members at Nabongo primary school polling station during grassroot elections on January 10, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

President William Ruto may be forced back to the drawing board in his efforts to strengthen the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) after a disappointing turnout and chaotic scenes marked the party’s grassroots elections Saturday.

Confusion, accusations of rigging and poor organisation dogged the exercise in several regions, notably Mumias East Constituency in Kakamega County and parts of Bomet, exposing deep fissures within the ruling party as it seeks to consolidate its structures ahead of the 2027 General Election.