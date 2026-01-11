Kenya bets on IShowSpeed tour to boost tourism

Darren Watkins Jr, popularly known as IShowSpeed, during his visit to Kenya on January 11, 2025. [Screengrab]

A visit by popular American streamer Darren Watkins Jr, popularly known as IShowSpeed, provided the Kenyan government with the perfect platform to market the country’s tourism sector.

The 20-year-old celebrity touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) early Sunday, January 11, to continue his ‘Speed Does Africa’ tour visiting 20 countries in 28 days.

The challenge began on December 29 of last year.

Despite being a self-funded private initiative by the creator, the Kenyan government rolled out the red carpet for IShowSpeed in exchange for the global audience the livestream was guaranteed to attract.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebeca Miano estimated that eighty million people would watch the Kenyan circuit from across the world, explaining the government’s move to coordinate various aspects of the visit with the streamers team.

While governments in the other nine countries covered in the tour so far assisted with such things as logistics and diplomatic protocols, the Kenya Tourism Board appears to have gone all out to gain the maximum impact from the tour.

A personal welcome note from President William Ruto indicated how seriously the government took the visit.

The itinerary was carefully curated to include visits to places that showcase Nairobi’s leading tourist destinations, sites for fun activities that are unique to the country, and visits to the government’s flagship projects.

Upon arriving, IShowSpeed received a Harambee Stars jersey with an inscription of his name and the number 7, popularly linked to soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, his favourite.

He then toured the city by road, freely interacting with thousands of Kenyans and experiencing their warm hospitality as thousands turned up at every stop he made, including at Upper Hill school and Mukuru Kwa Njenga, where he met Bradley Barongo, the country’s tallest man, before heading to Uhuru Park.

The American made a sensational entry to a fully packed Kenyatta International Convention Centre in a speeding safari rally car, bringing memories of the World Rally Championships Kenya perennially hosts.

During a visit to the famous Kenyatta open-air market, IShowSpeed sampled local cuisines, getting in the kitchen to make some of the delicacies before trying them for the first time.

Ugali, Chapati, crocodile, and ostrich meat were on the menu.

“Crocodiles taste like fish,” he noted.

At the Nairobi National Park, he came face-to-face with some of the famed Kenyan ‘Big Five’ animals, including a 23-year-old lion and a young rhino he named Rhinaldo. He also fed a giraffe.

Another interesting part of the trip was the experience of the city’s ‘Nganya culture’, which features the legendary graffiti and music that turn bus rides into parties on wheels.

Later, a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) helicopter flew the visiting crew around the city, showcasing iconic structures such as the new Talanta Stadium dotting the skyline when IShowSpeed declared it the “most beautiful” city.

Further, he took a javelin challenge with world champion Julius Yego.

All this effort was not in vain, however. The Kenyan stream broke several records compared to streams in other countries. The creator hit 48 million subscribers aboard the KWS helicopter after 260,000 joined.

The stream is also the most viewed on YouTube.

“We hit 48 million while in a helicopter in Kenya. We did it. I have never gained this many subscribers in an African country. Kenyans took the top spot,” he said.

Kenyans commended the Kenya Tourism Board for turning the tour into a powerful pitch for the Magical Kenya brand.

“Great job,” said actress Serah Teshna.

Kandie, on X, said: “Magical Kenya outdid themselves, it has GOK written all over it.”

Kenya received 2.4 million tourists between 2024 and 2025 and hopes to get 5 million this year.

IShowSpeed's tour has been hailed for helping break negative stereotypes about the continent.