Drama as worshippers bar elders from church

Faithful bar church elders and several pastors from Presbyterian Church of East Africa Nyonjoro in Lanet, Nakuru county, on January 11, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Nyonjoro, Nakuru County was on Sunday treated to drama after congregants barred elders from entry.

There was a standoff at the church gate from 8am to around 10am, when the faithful closed the gate, barring the church council from entry. Only other congregants were allowed into the church compound.

Police were deployed at the gate to keep peace, even as elders and congregants exchanged harsh words at each other.

The congregants maintained that the elders would only be allowed into the church after they resolved their leadership wrangles, which had allegedly divided the church.

Simon Karanja, one of the elders, confirmed that there were leadership wrangles at the church after the Reverend, Dickson Ndirangu, installed new leadership last Sunday.

“The reverend installed Samuel Macharia as the chairperson and Samuel Gathirua as Registrar, both of whom are from other churches that form the Nakuru East parish,” said Karanja.

According to Karanja, the leaders installed were not elected by the church members and they were not worshipers of the Nyonjoro PCEA.

Karanja said that elections were held on October 12, 2025, and Simon Muhia, the previous chair, got 159 votes and was declared the winner.

“The reverend went against the decision of the church and approved by the elders. He delayed the installation until last week when he brought leaders from other churches, ignoring us,” he said.

He accused the reverend of dividing the church, going against the elders’ decision and frustrating projects, including the construction of a new building.

He also claimed that the reverend had schemed the plan to remove the previous leadership of the church and give them roles in the other three churches that form the parish.

“During elections, he ensured that previous leaders were not eligible in the ballot. Despite that, Muhia was elected but he refused to approve him,” said Karanja.

He said that the reverend declared himself as the chair until last week when he installed the new leadership.

Elizabeth Muthoni, an elder, said a church project that entailed construction of business premises, hall, education centre and other offices is at the centre of the leadership wrangles.

Muthoni claimed that the reverend was a liar and he was among those who wanted the project, currently ongoing, to fail.

She said that the congregants wrote a letter to the reverend to allow the previous leadership, who had served for three years, to extend and conclude the project but he declined.

“We have held several meetings where we resolved issues and agreed on the way forward only for him to change tune and make decisions on his own,” she said.

Muthoni said the reverend had failed them and he was running the church improperly and in a divisive manner.

Washington Irungu, another member of the church, said the elders, who are at least 10, were bitter because their input had been ignored.

Irungu said the reverend was fighting a good leader because of his selfish interest.

He condemned the presence of the police in a church service and the drama that attracted onlookers outside the church.