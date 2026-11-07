Kalonzo claims 61 people killed in Homa Bay violence, calls for special inquiry

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Wiper Patriotic Front Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other leaders during their tour of Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard]

The Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) party leader Kalonzo Musyoka now claims that about 61 people were killed in Homa Bay violence during the Linda Mwanchi rally.

While calling for a special public inquiry into the aftermath of the violence, Kalonzo said there must be accountability for the events that happened on August 16, 2026.

Contrary to Kalonzo’s claims, police reports indicate four people died in the violence.

The Wiper leader took issue with the police report on the number of people killed in the violence, saying it was inaccurate.

According to him, reports from his credible sources show that the number of deaths was much more than what police gave for public consumption.

“It is a fact that the number of people who died in the Homa Bay violence has gone up to 61. We want a special inquiry into the incident to enable the public to know what happened so that those who caused it can be held accountable," Kalonzo said.

Speaking in Homa Bay during his tour of the county on Friday, Kalonzo termed the Homa Bay incident a massacre, saying it must be investigated so that the masterminds are exposed.

This also includes taking punitive legal action against them.

“Naming the perpetrators of the violence will make them serve as an example to the others. Such violence should not be repeated,” he said.

Opposition leaders, including Former Cabinet Secretaries Raphael Tuju and Eugene Wamalwa, former Attorney General Justine Muturi, Nyali MP Mohamed Ali, among others, accompanied Kalonzo.

Kalonzo’s address came just a day after his convoy was attacked in the neighbouring Migori County.

A group of youth pelted his convoy with stones to deter him from addressing residents in Migori town CBD.

“The attack was planned and executed through co-ordination by some leaders,” he said, noting that violent leaders wanted to create a false narrative that Luo Nyanza is for ‘tutam’.

“The people we met confirmed that Luo Nyanza is not for Two Term. They are for ‘wantam’,” he added.

The Opposition leader said many Kenyans want Ruto to go home in 2027 over bad governance. Kalonzo’s address came just a day after his convoy was attacked in the neighbouring Migori County. [James Omoro, Standard]

Muturi, in his sentiments, told leaders in the area to shun goonism.

"The Constitution guarantees every Kenyan the freedom of expression and freedom of movement. Nobody should be denied an opportunity to visit or speak in any part of this country," Muturi said.

He told leaders in Homa Bay and Migori counties to understand the constitution and shun violence.

While terming goonism a threat to democracy, Wamalwa, who served as the Defence Cabinet Secretary in the previous regime, accused some leaders in Nyanza of nurturing violence.

He said unfortunately, the goons were also enjoying support of the government.

"We don't want to have a government of goons. Let's uphold the rule of law," he said, reiterating that Kalonzo did not deserve the violence meted on his convoy in Migori.

"Kalonzo stood with the late Raila Odinga in three elections and he deserves reciprocity in Nyanza, not violence," Wamalwa said.

Mohamed Ali alleged that the Migori violence was aimed at killing the leaders.

"What happened in Migori was an assassination attempt against leaders. Such violence should not be witnessed in Kenya today," said Ali.

He accused leaders who cause violence in Migori and Homa Bay of failing to take care of residents' interests.

“It is wrong for a good county like Homa Bay to be nicknamed Yemen and Afghanistan. Elected leaders are saying nothing about the derogatory statements," Ali said.

He told the people of Nyanza to stop supporting President Ruto on the grounds that he will dump them after the next general election.

"Ruto will not take care of the interest of the people of Nyanza. He is only courting voters to be re-elected," Ali added.