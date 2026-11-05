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Homa Bay residents cautioned over water theft

By James Omoro | Nov. 5, 2026
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The Managing Director of Homa Bay Water and Sanitation Company (HOMAWASCO) Thomas Nyonje during a past event at Homa Bay Water treatment plant.  [James Omoro, Standard] 

Homa Bay residents have been told to be cautious with people who cause water shortages to con them.

This is after it was established that there are people who use dubious means to con residents in the disguise of providing them with water.

The conmen use various strategies to cause artificial water shortage in the county.

They secretly disconnect water pipes. Once the residents have been exposed to acute water shortage, they solicit money from them as a precondition to restoring the water supply.

There is also another group that takes advantage of the last mile water connectivity that is going on in Oyugis, Kosele, Kendu Bay and Homa Bay towns. This category of conmen causes persistent water shortage by disconnecting water pipes and reconnecting them after some time.

They tend to convince the water consumers that they have dilapidated water lines which are inefficient so that they can be transferred to new lines for better supply.

Residents who are convinced are told to pay Sh2000 for transferring their pipes to new water lines. Upon receiving the money, the conmen stop disconnecting the lines to allow continuous water supply.

Some people end up losing their money without any improvement in water supply.

The Managing Director of Homa Bay Water and Sanitation Company (HOMAWASCO) Thomas Nyonje said they had received the reports of the conmen.

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“We have got reports of people who are disconnecting water pipes to con residents in disguise of repair. There are also those who purport to be migrating residents’ pipes from the old water lines to the new ones. It is wrong to do so,” Nyonje said.

Nyonje said they had not assigned anybody the duty of migrating residents from their old water lines to the new lines. He said what is going on is the last mile of water connectivity.

Speaking during the HOMAWASCO Annual General meeting in Homa Bay Town, Nyonje said they were working with police to address the concern.

He warned the conmen against the crime.

“Let the people engaged in this malpractice stop. We will arrest and surcharge them for the damages caused,” Nyonje said.

He told residents to report anybody found damaging water infrastructure or soliciting money from them irregularly.

“I urge residents to report these conmen to us. We just need a few to serve as an example to the rest,” Nyonje said.

The last mile water connectivity involves supplying to areas where residents have never received water. This includes expansion by 26 km in Oyugis Town, 28 km in Kendu Bay Town, 32 km in West Karachuonyo and 17 km in Homa Bay Town.

Homa Bay CECM for Water John Agili said his department was committed to providing residents with reliable water.

Dr Agili said they were also digging bore holes to boost water supply.

“Our objective is to reduce the distance people move in search of water,” he said.

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