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Fish market which paints Raila Odinga's image in Homa Bay

By James Omoro | Oct. 16, 2026
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The modern Homa Bay fish market is one of the development projects which creates the image of former Prime Minister the late Raila Odinga in memories of Homa Bay residents. [James Omoro, Standard]

The modern Homa Bay fish market is one of the development projects which creates the image of former Prime Minister the late Raila Odinga in the memories of Homa Bay residents.

The market, located at the shore of Lake Victoria in Homa Bay town, is one of the last development projects which Odinga commissioned in the county prior to his death in 2025.

Odinga participated in the commissioning of the market alongside President William Ruto. But he died some months after commissioning the market constructed by the National Government.

The plans for the market construction began before Odinga and Ruto formed the broad-based government, a co-operation agreement between President Ruto’s UDA and Odinga’s ODM political parties. But completion of the market construction was done during the broad-based government.

Traders in the market told The Standard that the market is reminiscent of Raila’s deeds in the county. The traders are enjoying a clean environment for doing business.

Turfena Marienga, a fishmonger, said the market had salvaged them from a poor business environment.

“We used to sell fish in a muddy market. When this market was built and completed, Raila and Ruto came to open it. Seeing this market creates a vivid image of Raila in my mind,” Marienga said.

The market has various facilities, including cold storage for storing fresh fish which have not been bought. This prevents fish from going bad.

Youthful traders are also jubilant about doing online trade through the market. They are using free wifi which has been installed in the market.

The wifi operates on a 24-hour basis.

The modern Homa Bay fish market is one of the development projects which creates the image of former Prime Minister the late Raila Odinga in memories of Homa Bay residents. [James Omoro, Standard]

Linda Akinyi is a fishmonger who leverages internet services.

“I use the wifi to advertise my fish online and sell it. This is one of the goodies attributed to the late Odinga,” Akinyi said.

Homa Bay County Bunge la Wenye Nchi Speaker Walter Opiyo remembers Odinga as a leader who fought for human rights.

Opiyo remembers Odinga as a leader who was jailed in the fight for democratic space in the county.

He argues that Odinga’s efforts in creating democratic space have enabled Kenyans to enjoy the democracy Kenyans have today.

“During the Nyayo era, people did not have the freedom of speech. But we thank God that through the efforts of Raila and other leaders, we can enjoy the freedom of expression today,” Opiyo said.

Tom Mboya, a resident of Homa Bay, described Odinga as a leader who prioritised the interests of Kenyans.

Mboya argued that Odinga’s nature of forgiveness after being deprived of his electoral victory portrayed him as a man of the people.

“Odinga was deprived of his victory in 2007 when the then Electoral Commission of Kenya Chairman, the late Samuel Kivuitu, said he did not know the person who won the election. But Odinga still allowed Kibaki to lead this country,” Mboya said.

He added that Odinga could not allow his supporters to continue with demonstrations whenever destruction of property took place in Kenya.

“Odinga had handshakes with President Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he accused of stealing his electoral victory. He was a man of sympathy,” Mboya added.

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Related Topics

Homa Bay County Homa Bay Fish Market Homa Bay Modern Market Raila Odinga Legacy
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