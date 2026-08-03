New technology to process IDs in three days launched

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National identity cards awaiting collection. [File, Standard]

The national government has rolled out Mobile Live Capture machines in Migori County that will accelerate the registration and processing of National Identity Cards (IDs).

Migori County’s Registrar of Persons Julia Otieno said the initiative was part of the government’s efforts to modernise the registration process and improve access to IDs for eligible Kenyan citizens.

The Mobile Live Capture Unit, a battery-powered machine, is designed to fast-track the ID application process.

Additionally, the technology allows citizens to receive national identification cards within three to seven days of application.

“The technology will significantly reduce the time taken to process ID applications compared to the manual system, enabling applicants to receive their identity cards within a shorter period of time,” Ms. Otieno said.

According to Otieno, the government has made simple documentation requirements for first-time applicants.

She said Kenyans without birth certificates were now allowed to use alternative documentation, which includes school leaving certificates or baptismal cards, to facilitate registration and processing of IDs.

The official explained that the Mobile Live Capture machines had already been distributed to registrars at the sub-county level.

She said officials would conduct registration both at the sub-county offices and through field outreach programmes.

Otieno encouraged Migorians who were yet to acquire IDs, especially the young people, to take advantage of the ongoing exercise by visiting their respective Sub-County registration centres.

“All eligible residents who have not yet obtained the ID cards need to come and register,” the registrar said.

Otieno highlighted that the decentralised exercise would bring services closer to the citizens and eliminate the inconvenience of travelling long distances to access registration services.

She underscored the importance of the exercise, saying it will enhance efficiency, improve accuracy in data capture and increase the number of citizens accessing national identification documents across Migori County.

Otieno said they will liaise with the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) to ensure all eligible residents in the county’s 12 sub-counties receive the services to fast-track the issuance of IDs.