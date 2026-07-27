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Karachuonyo residents urged to register as voters to boost push for new constituency

By James Omoro | Jul. 27, 2026
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UDA Chairman in Karachuonyo Dr Abdul Ramadhan was speaking during a UDA delegates’ meeting at Kosele Village in Karachuonyo Constituency. [James Omoro, Standard]

Residents of Karachuonyo Constituency have been told to register as voters in large numbers to enhance the chances of getting a new constituency.

Karachuonyo is one of the largest constituencies that should be split.

In the 2022 General Election, Karachuonyo had 94,181 registered voters.

UDA Chairman in Karachuonyo Dr Abdul Ramadhan said their inquiry indicates that many people had attained the age of 18 years but they had not registered as voters.

Some of them have acquired the national identity cards, but they have not registered as voters.

“There are many young adults in Karachuonyo, but they have not registered as voters. We want everybody to register,” Dr Ramadhan said.

Speaking during a meeting with UDA delegates in Karachuonyo Constituency at Kosele Village, Dr Ramadhan said registering as voters in large numbers will increase chances of splitting Karachuonyo Constituency.

He said they are targeting to register 130,000 voters in Karachuonyo at the end of the ongoing registration.

“When we achieve the voter registration target, we will have the audacity to ask the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to divide it in the next electoral boundaries review,” Dr Ramadhan said.

Splitting the constituency has many advantages, which include having two MPs, increasing NG-CDF allocations, and  employment opportunities among others.

“Karachuonyo is so vast that it needs to be split into two constituencies in the next electoral boundaries review. But this cannot be achieved if we fail to register many voters,” Dr Ramadhan said.

Dr Ramadhan, who is eyeing the Karachuonyo parliamentary seat, said voter registration will also enable residents to elect leaders who can serve them well.

He urged the UDA delegates to mobilise residents for voter registration.

“I urge each delegate to mobilise residents to register as voters and also turn out in large numbers to vote,” he added.

Risper Ouma, a politician in Nakuru County, urged residents to disapprove of the belief that Nyanza residents do not vote in large numbers.

“Let us shame the people who say Nyanza people don’t vote,” Ouma said.

Mercy Akenge, the Women leader of UDA in Karachuonyo, urged leaders to collaborate in mobilising residents to register as voters.

“Let my fellow leaders join hands in the voter registration mobilisation drive,” Akenge said.

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Related Topics

Karachuonyo Constituency Voter Registration Electoral Boundaries Review Homa Bay County
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