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Former Homa Bay DG Magwanga hits at CS Mbadi after Wanga endorsement

By James Omoro | Jun. 24, 2026
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Former Homa Bay Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga.[James Omoro, Standard]

Former Homa Bay Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga has hit at National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi for endorsing Governor Gladys Wanga’s re-election.

While accusing Mbadi of promoting divisive politics that risk spoiling President William Ruto’s votes, Magwanga said the county leaders had made a consensus to support Ruto’s re-election.

Mbadi who had in the past declared himself the political kingpin in Nyanza, has now begun giving political directions to residents of Homa Bay County he hails from.

Last Saturday during a fundraiser at Sombro SDA church in Rangwe Constituency, Mbadi endorsed Wanga for a second term, a pronouncement that has left tongues wagging across the county.

He told Interior PS Raymond Omollo, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, Woman rep Joyce Osogo, Mps Lilian Gogo (Rangwe), Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul) and Boyd Were (Kasipul), who were present to back Wanga Wanga’s re-election.

Mbadi said they had agreed as the county leadership to support Wanga’s second term.

But Magwanga in his response said, “What we know as leaders in Homa Bay is that we are supporting Ruto’s second term because of the projects he has done for us. But we are not supporting Wanga’s re-election,” Magwanga added.

Magwanga told The Standard that Mbadi’s endorsement will cause voter apathy in the county, a situation that will reduce the number of votes Ruto should get in the next general election.

He accused Mbadi of introducing zoning in Homa Bay County through the backdoor.

“We have agreed to support President Ruto’s re-election as a county but not Wanga’s. What Mbadi is doing will cause voter apathy that will deny President Ruto the number of votes he should garner in Homa Bay in 2027. Let him stop introducing zoning through the backdoor,” Magwanga said.

He challenged Mbadi to use his powers to campaign for Ruto in other ODM strongholds without causing localised divisive politics.

“Mbadi holds a prestigious position in the government. We want to see him campaigning for Ruto in other ODM strongholds outside Homa Bay County to add value to Ruto’s re-election bid. But he do so without perpetrating localised divisive politics,” Magwanga said.

He argued that it was wrong for Mbadi to take advantage of the fundraising event in Rangwe to make a pronouncement on behalf the people of Homa Bay.

The former Deputy Governor termed Mbadi’s declaration as an interpersonal affair between Wanga.

“If there is a debt between Mbadi and Wanga, let them pay each other without involving the people of Homa Bay County,” he added.

He argued that Homa Bay leaders had never had any meeting to discuss who to support for the county gubernatorial seat.

“There is nowhere Homa Bay leaders had sat to discuss who to be the next governor here. Mbadi’s declaration is his personal opinion,” Magwanga said.

Magwanga who has declared his interest for Homa Bay gubernatorial seat told the county residents to be ready to elect leaders of their choice.

“Nobody should impose any candidate on the people.  Let the people of Homa Bay exercise their democratic right to elect leaders of their choice,” Magwanga said.

The success in Mbadi’s decision is an acid test whether he will succeed as Nyanza political kingpin or not.

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Homa Bay County CS John Mbadi Oyugi Magwanga Kenya Politics
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