Magwanga sues Governor Wanga as feud mounts

By Olivia Odhiambo | Feb. 4, 2026
 Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and her Deputy Oyugi Magwanga addressing journalists on September 28, 2022. [File, Standard]

The feud between Homa Bay Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga and Governor Gladys Wanga has taken a new turn after Magwanga moved to court to challenge the withdrawal of his official vehicles and the locking of his office by the county administration.

In a suit filed at the Employment and Labour Relations Court, Magwanga described the actions as unconstitutional and null, arguing that the withdrawal of his vehicle and staff amounted to removal from office.

He wants Governor Wanga ordered to reopen his office and restore his staff, vehicles and fuel, and seeks a court order barring further interference with his constitutional rights.

“The petitioner prays for general damages for the violation of his constitutional rights, the cost of this petition and any other relief this court deems just,” he stated.

Magwanga said he is entitled to two official vehicles, which were withdrawn without lawful justification.

The only vehicle available was grounded for servicing and later removed entirely. He claimed the administration also failed to fuel any vehicle, effectively immobilising him and frustrating his constitutional duties.

He noted that he was lawfully elected and assumed office in accordance with the constitution. In December 2025, he was locked out of his office at the county headquarters without notice and forced to proceed on leave.

Upon returning in January 2026, he found the office locks had been changed, an action he said was orchestrated by Governor Wanga.

