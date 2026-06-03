New bid to improve fish production in Homa Bay

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(L) Victory Farms’ Founder Joseph Rehman, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and other leaders during a ceremony for the construction of a fish production project at Doho area, Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard]

An aquaculture firm has started a Sh2.2 billion project to alleviate a shortage in tilapia supply in Kenya.

In the project, Victory Farms is establishing the facility for producing tilapia through cage fish farming and fish pond farming at Doho area in Kanam A location, Rachuonyo West Sub-County in Homa Bay County.

The project encompasses the establishment of a fish feed mill worth Sh1.3 billion and a fish hatchery and pond system worth Sh390 million. (L) Victory Farms’ Founder Joseph Rehman, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and other leaders during a ceremony for the construction of a fish production project at Doho area, Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard]

The project also aims to establish a warehouse and export facilities worth Sh390 million.

It also involves relocation of the Victory Group headquarters in the world from Nairobi to Doho for Sh130 million.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Victory Farms’ Founder Joseph Rehman and the farm’s Chief Development Officer Caesar Asiyo presided over the ground-breaking ceremony of the project.

Rehman said the project is aimed at alleviating tilapia shortage in the country, besides creating jobs for Kenyans.

He said the hatchery will produce a large number of fingerlings, through which the firm will enable Kenya to be the leading tilapia producer globally.

The company will also continue with the tilapia production it had started at the Roo area in Suba South Constituency.

“The fingerlings hatchery we are going to establish will enable Kenya and Homa Bay County Government, through Victory Farms, to be the largest tilapia producer in the World,” Rehman said.

He added that the firm will also provide a market for locally produced farm produce that will be used in the production of fish feeds.

“The fish feed mill will create a stable and dependable market for locally produced crops such as soya and sunflower, among others. This will boost the income of the locals,” Rehman said.

Wanga said the project resulted from the deals signed during the investment conference held in the county in February 2024.

She said the project will help in reducing unemployment in the county.

Wanga said the project will provide more than 3000 direct and indirect job opportunities for the locals.

“This project has resulted from the deals we signed during our investment conference two years ago. The firm will provide a lot of employment opportunities. I have requested them to give priority to locals,” Wanga said.

The Governor emphasised the significance of public partnership, which had birthed the project.

She said her administration was ready to partner with investors to promote development in the county.

“My administration has an open-door policy for investors. The county government alone cannot employ all the people, hence we welcome as many investors as possible in our county,” Wanga said.

Asiyo urged residents to own the project and consider it as something that will change their lives.

He promised to work well with the community.

“We thank the Kanama community for giving us land for this project. Let us own this project to prevent unwarranted wrangles,” Asiyo said.