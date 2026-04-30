Elders threaten to curse Luo politicians who want PS Raymond Omollo sacked

Audio By Vocalize

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

A group of elders in Ndhiwa sub-county has threatened to curse some ODM leaders from Nyanza who want sons of Homa Bay County with appointive jobs sacked.

The threat was issued following speculation that a section of leaders is scheming for the dismissal of Internal Security Permanent Secretary Raymond Omollo, who hails from Homa Bay.

The talk has infuriated elders who accused the "plotters" against Dr Omollo of being traitors filled with jealousy.

According to the elders, any son or daughter of the Luo community who secures employment should be welcomed and supported in their service delivery.

Through their organisation dubbed Ndhiwa Elders on Socio-economic Development, the elders reminded political leaders to stop unnecessary jealousy.

Michael Nyomino, the chairman of the forum, vowed that they will not allow the politicians to fight innocent sons of the community.

Nyomino warned those behind Dr Omollo's dismissal scheme to stop their actions lest they be cursed.

“We are disappointed by our political leaders who want Raymond Omollo and Michael Agwanda sacked from their positions. We are telling them to stop, but we will curse them if they defy our directive,” Nyomino said.

Agwanda is currently the Chief of Staff in ODM leader Oburu Odinga's office. Nyomino said the politicians should stop the unnecessary wrangles.

“We don’t want political leaders who are selfish with their brothers who have appointive jobs. Let the politicians embrace them,” Nyomino said.

Elder Otieno Ogingo, who is a former Ndhiwa MP, called on political leaders to maintain peace and focus on initiating development in the Nyanza region.

“We don’t want unnecessary chaos where politicians fight those who have appointive jobs. Let the politicians co-operate with such leaders to bring development in our region instead of squabbles whose genesis is unclear,” he said.

The elders also warned ODM leaders against pushing for the zoning of their strongholds in the expected pre-election coalition agreement with the UDA party.

Ogingo urged ODM leaders to put their house for unity to prevail in the party. He said the emergence of two factions in ODM is unfit for the future survival of the party.

“We hear of Linda Ground and Linda Mwananchi in ODM. How are they going to negotiate with President Ruto if they are already divided?” he posed.