Ruto urges SHA uptake as he unveils Kisii development projects

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President William Ruto during the Official launch of the rehabilitation and expansion of the Kisii water supply network, Lot 1, Kisii County. [PCS]

President William Ruto has called on Kenyans who have not registered with the Social Health Authority (SHA) to do so and access the numerous benefits offered by the new national insurance scheme.

Under the SHA, the President said Kenyans are no longer compelled to sell their valued property to pay for expensive medication.

Kenyans, he noted, can now walk into hospitals and be treated without charge.

The more Kenyans register for the national insurance scheme, he said, the better the government's ability to plan for efficient provision of health services.

“When you register for SHA, the government is in a better position to plan the medical personnel to recruit and the equipment to place in various facilities,” he said.

The President disclosed that since the launch of the SHA in October 2024, the insurance scheme has paid Sh5 billion to hospitals in Kisii County for the provision of services. President Ruto, Kisii Governor Simba Arati, alongside other leaders and officials. [PCS]

President Ruto was speaking in Bomachoge Borabu, Kisii County, where he inspected the construction of the Sh75 million Mogonga Modern Market on Tuesday.

He said the market would provide small traders with a clean and decent environment that shelters them from the vagaries of the weather.

“Our traders have been operating in poor conditions that expose them to rain, dust and sun. We promised to change this and that is precisely what we are doing,” he said.

Mogonga Market was initially allocated Sh55 million, but on inspection, it was allocated a further Sh20 million to expand the facility to accommodate more traders.

“You have many more traders here. We are providing some extra funds to expand the market to a two-storey building,” he said, promising that another market would be built in the area.

In Nyaribari Masaba, the President commissioned a Sh55 million market that will house 300 traders. In addition to making available dignified workspaces for traders, it will have an ICT hub, cold storage facilities and a hall that will host events and community activities. President Ruto addresses the crowd in Kisii. [PCS]

“Soon, you will not be travelling far to access government services,” the President said. “Within the market, you will be able to access crucial services at the ICT hub, including applications for birth certificates and IDs.

Besides launching and inspecting projects, the President used his third day of a four-day development tour of the Gusii region to enumerate the government’s accomplishments.

“In the past three years, we have connected 41,000 homes to electricity in Kisii County,” he said.

He pointed out that the government is relentless in its plans to light all corners of the country.

“We are spending a further Sh2 billion this year to connect another 28,000 homes in Kisii,” he disclosed.

The National Government and Kisii County, the President said, are working together to build a County Aggregation and Industrial Park valued at Sh500 million.

“With this facility, you will be in a position to do value addition for your bananas, coffee and other produce,” he said.

The President committed to implementing projects that will spur the economy and reduce poverty.

At the same time, President Ruto announced that Sh300 million has been allocated to build roads and bridges in Bomachoge Borabu Constituency.

He also disclosed that the government has allocated Sh18 billion to build 13,000 affordable houses in Kisii.

“We are building affordable houses worth Sh640 million at Kenyenya and hostels for polytechnic students valued at Sh140 million,” he said.

The President said he is keen to cultivate a close working relationship with all leaders to ensure that all parts of the country attain equitable development.

“Ours is a government that unites people and focuses on development,” he said, pointing out that County and National Government leaders ought to work together on development.