Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya seed company warns dealers over fake seeds

By Benard Lusigi | Apr. 14, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Seed Company cuts maize seed prices ahead of planting season. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Seed Company has issued a stern warning to seed dealers and dubious traders involved in the sale of fake and uncertified seeds, vowing to take firm legal action against those found culpable.

The company expressed concern over the increasing circulation of counterfeit seeds in the market, warning that the trend is undermining agricultural productivity and exposing farmers to significant losses.

Addressing the Press in Kakamega Town during the Kenya Seed Golf Tournament, the Company's Head of Internal Audit Department, Leonard Kibet, noted that unsuspecting farmers who purchase substandard seeds often experience poor germination rates and reduced yields, ultimately affecting household incomes and national food security.

"We want to urge our farmers to collaborate with us in reporting any case of fake seeds being sold to them because this is hurting our national production as a country and plunging farmers into huge losses. We are going to be firm on those engaging in dubious businesses, and stern legal action will be taken against them," said Kibet.

The company urged farmers to remain vigilant during the planting season by purchasing seeds only from authorised agro-dealers and verifying certification labels issued by relevant regulatory bodies, while encouraging farmers to report suspicious products to authorities to help curb the illegal trade.

"Already we have active cases going on in court over fake seeds, and we want to ensure those involved in it are charged and prosecuted to protect our farmers and increase farmers' yields and make a profit in their venture, and let us work together in ending these fake dealings," said Kibet.

Furthermore, the company assured farmers and Kenyans of enough seeds in the stock during the long rains and planting season.

"I want to assure our farmers that we have enough seeds in our store and we have a variety of seeds based on the weather conditions of various parts of the country, and therefore, there should be no cause for alarm for our farmers. Let them visit our shops for a variety of seeds," said Kibet.

It also advised farmers to buy seeds exclusively from licensed dealers and to check for official certification labels to avoid losses.

Last month, the company announced a reduction in seed maize prices amid increasing pressure from farmers for a more sustainable approach to address challenges in the agricultural sector.

The reduction followed the start of the planting season preparations across the country.

Under the new pricing plan, a 2kg packet will retail at Sh 500, down from Sh 600; a 10kg pack at Sh 2,500; and a 25kg bag at Sh 6,000, reduced from Sh 7,500.

This cut is expected to significantly lower production costs, especially for smallholder farmers.

In a directive issued to Kenya Seed Company (KSC), the government ordered a slash in the prices of certified maize seeds to improve access and expand cultivation.

The intervention is supported by a Sh 2 billion financial aid expected from the National Treasury.

According to the company, the payouts to contracted seed growers have nearly doubled from Sh 2.7 billion three years ago to Sh 5.4 billion, a deliberate move by the company to encourage full participation in certified seed production.

Furthermore, the maize output has also risen substantially, from below 30 million kilos in 2023 to around 45 million kilos in 2025.

However, last week, farmers in Webuye, Sirisia, Kabuchai, and Mt. Elgon constituencies in Bungoma County raised concerns over the acute shortage of fertilisers at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), warning that it could jeopardise their production this season.

The growers, led by Soffy Amelle and Stephen Orego, decried the fertiliser shortage, claiming it has been hectic camping at the Cereal board for over a week without getting fertiliser.

They noted that the delays have opened doors for unscrupulous businessmen to exploit farmers by selling fertilisers at exorbitant prices.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Seed Company Uncertified Seeds Kenya Food Security National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB)
.

Latest Stories

Come clean on hidden debt or no deal, IMF's new ultimatum to Ruto
Come clean on hidden debt or no deal, IMF's new ultimatum to Ruto
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
EACC claims couple milked county Sh1.2b by supplying 'air'
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
Presidential advisor urges partnerships to make women owned businesses bankable
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fuel shock as prices soar at the pump
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Fuel shock as prices soar at the pump
There is fuel hoarding, MPs say as fuel prices rise
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
There is fuel hoarding, MPs say as fuel prices rise
Anxiety as leaders fight for own survival in post-Raila era
By Brian Kisanji 1 hr ago
Anxiety as leaders fight for own survival in post-Raila era
Come clean on hidden debt or no deal, IMF's new ultimatum to Ruto
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Come clean on hidden debt or no deal, IMF's new ultimatum to Ruto
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved