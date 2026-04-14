Kenya seed company warns dealers over fake seeds

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Kenya Seed Company cuts maize seed prices ahead of planting season. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Seed Company has issued a stern warning to seed dealers and dubious traders involved in the sale of fake and uncertified seeds, vowing to take firm legal action against those found culpable.

The company expressed concern over the increasing circulation of counterfeit seeds in the market, warning that the trend is undermining agricultural productivity and exposing farmers to significant losses.

Addressing the Press in Kakamega Town during the Kenya Seed Golf Tournament, the Company's Head of Internal Audit Department, Leonard Kibet, noted that unsuspecting farmers who purchase substandard seeds often experience poor germination rates and reduced yields, ultimately affecting household incomes and national food security.

"We want to urge our farmers to collaborate with us in reporting any case of fake seeds being sold to them because this is hurting our national production as a country and plunging farmers into huge losses. We are going to be firm on those engaging in dubious businesses, and stern legal action will be taken against them," said Kibet.

The company urged farmers to remain vigilant during the planting season by purchasing seeds only from authorised agro-dealers and verifying certification labels issued by relevant regulatory bodies, while encouraging farmers to report suspicious products to authorities to help curb the illegal trade.

"Already we have active cases going on in court over fake seeds, and we want to ensure those involved in it are charged and prosecuted to protect our farmers and increase farmers' yields and make a profit in their venture, and let us work together in ending these fake dealings," said Kibet.

Furthermore, the company assured farmers and Kenyans of enough seeds in the stock during the long rains and planting season.

"I want to assure our farmers that we have enough seeds in our store and we have a variety of seeds based on the weather conditions of various parts of the country, and therefore, there should be no cause for alarm for our farmers. Let them visit our shops for a variety of seeds," said Kibet.

It also advised farmers to buy seeds exclusively from licensed dealers and to check for official certification labels to avoid losses.

Last month, the company announced a reduction in seed maize prices amid increasing pressure from farmers for a more sustainable approach to address challenges in the agricultural sector.

The reduction followed the start of the planting season preparations across the country.

Under the new pricing plan, a 2kg packet will retail at Sh 500, down from Sh 600; a 10kg pack at Sh 2,500; and a 25kg bag at Sh 6,000, reduced from Sh 7,500.

This cut is expected to significantly lower production costs, especially for smallholder farmers.

In a directive issued to Kenya Seed Company (KSC), the government ordered a slash in the prices of certified maize seeds to improve access and expand cultivation.

The intervention is supported by a Sh 2 billion financial aid expected from the National Treasury.

According to the company, the payouts to contracted seed growers have nearly doubled from Sh 2.7 billion three years ago to Sh 5.4 billion, a deliberate move by the company to encourage full participation in certified seed production.

Furthermore, the maize output has also risen substantially, from below 30 million kilos in 2023 to around 45 million kilos in 2025.

However, last week, farmers in Webuye, Sirisia, Kabuchai, and Mt. Elgon constituencies in Bungoma County raised concerns over the acute shortage of fertilisers at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), warning that it could jeopardise their production this season.

The growers, led by Soffy Amelle and Stephen Orego, decried the fertiliser shortage, claiming it has been hectic camping at the Cereal board for over a week without getting fertiliser.

They noted that the delays have opened doors for unscrupulous businessmen to exploit farmers by selling fertilisers at exorbitant prices.