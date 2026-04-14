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Siaya ramps up push for early intervention in children with disabilities

By Isaiah Gwengi | Apr. 14, 2026
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 Raising children with disabilities [Photo: iStock]

The County Government of Siaya has intensified efforts to identify and support children with delayed developmental milestones and disabilities, urging caregivers to seek regular medical check-ups and avoid keeping affected children at home.

This follows a review meeting which brought together a multidisciplinary team of health professionals, including occupational therapists, physiotherapists, orthopaedic technologists, nutritionists, and the county audiologist, drawn from various health facilities.

The meeting raised concern over the continued reluctance by some caregivers to seek professional help, a trend experts say denies children critical opportunities for early intervention and improved outcomes.

County health officials noted that despite ongoing awareness campaigns, stigma and lack of information still hinder many families from accessing essential services.

It is against this backdrop that the county, in partnership with the Kenya Medical Education Trust (KMET), is scaling up community outreach clinics under the Smart Start Siaya initiative and the Nyathi en Mwandu Programme.

The outreach model is designed to bring services closer to communities, ensuring early identification and consistent follow-up for affected children.

According to the county's director of public health, Kennedy Orwenjo, the clinics offer a comprehensive package of services including occupational therapy, physiotherapy, nutritional support, orthopaedic technology services, hearing assessment, and referral for specialised care where necessary.

Health workers reported that common conditions identified during the outreaches include cerebral palsy, delayed developmental milestones, Down syndrome, and cleft lip and palate.

Orwenjo added that the initiative has significantly improved access to care, with many children now receiving services at least twice a month.

Caregivers have been urged to take advantage of the outreach programmes, with experts emphasising that many developmental conditions can be effectively managed or improved if detected early.

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Related Topics

Kenya Medical Education Trust Smart Start Siaya Initiative Children With Disabilities Nyathi En Mwandu Programme
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