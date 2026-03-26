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Dozens of bodies remain unclaimed at JOOTRH, set for disposal

By Rodgers Otiso | Mar. 26, 2026
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Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu County has issued a public notice informing members of the public that there are currently 47 unclaimed bodies lying at the hospital mortuary. 

Of these, 32 are male adults, including two children one aged two years while 13 are foetuses, one is a female adult, and one is an unidentified human skull.

The hospital noted that the bodies have remained  for more than three (3) months and are therefore due for disposal in accordance with public health regulations.

Records indicate that the deceased were recovered from various locations across Kisumu County and its environs. 

These include sections within JOOTRH such as the Casualty Department, Newborn Unit, Ward 3A and Ward 7, as well as areas like Kisumu Stadium, Otonglo Village, Daraja Mbili, the World Vision area, Kisumu Bus Terminus, Coptic, and Nyalenda, including roadside locations 

The other areas where the bodies were retrieved include Holo, Nyawita dumpsite, Kanyakwar, Usoma, Kibos covering Kibos Farm, the irrigation area and Kibos River Carwash, Kapuonja, Kasawino, Usoma, the Central Business District (CBD), Obunga, Arina, Manyatta and Lolwe, among others.

According to the hospital statement seen by The Standard, the nature of death varies and includes sudden deaths, drowning incidents, mob injustice, and accidents, including hit-and-run cases.

In the case of foetuses, abortion-related incidents were noted, while in some cases, the cause of death remains unknown or was not provided.

Some of the cases were reported through police stations such as Kisumu Central, Kondele, Obunga, Kasagam, Bondo DCI, Migosi/Gita, Maseno and Kogony, while others have no recorded police details.

Members of the public who may have missing relatives or loved ones are urged to visit the JOOTRH mortuary to assist in identification within twenty-one (21) days, from March 30, 2026 to April 24, 2026, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Failure to claim the bodies within the stipulated period will necessitate their disposal in accordance with public health regulations.

JOOTRH has appealed for cooperation from the public to ensure that families are given an opportunity to identify and accord their loved ones a dignified send-off. 

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Unclaimed Bodies Kisumu County JOOTRH In Kisumu
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