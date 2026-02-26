Kisumu in new bid to incorporate children in budget-making, public participation

Audio By Vocalize

Children participate in a budget-making process in Kisumu East. [Harold Odhiambo, Standard]

Children in Kisumu are increasingly taking part in conversations on budgeting and development through a new child-focused empowerment initiative aimed at ensuring young people influence decisions affecting their future.

The program, being implemented by the county government through the Directorate of Children’s Services in partnership with World Vision International, targets vulnerable households by strengthening child participation structures alongside economic support interventions.

According to World Vision International, the initiative seeks to bridge the gap between children and policy-makers by creating safe platforms where learners can express their priorities on education, welfare, and community development.

“Children’s voices often do not reach decision-makers. Our goal is to facilitate platforms where they can express their development priorities and influence both national and county planning,” the organization stated.

Learners from 12 schools across the sub-county are participating through advisory committees representing diverse backgrounds, including children living with disabilities.

Speaking during one of the engagement forums, Hannah Lilian noted that child participation enables stakeholders to better understand the real challenges affecting children, particularly poverty and access to essential services.

“As the Directorate of Children’s Services, we aim to safeguard the rights and best interests of children by ensuring their voices are heard and protected,” she said.

She added that government interventions supporting vulnerable children include social protection programs such as the Inua Jamii cash transfer, bursaries, and targeted support for at-risk families.

Some of the learners involved in the program said the sessions have helped them understand how public resources are planned and why their participation matters.

Adrian Otieno, a student leader, said the initiative has opened his eyes to the importance of speaking up on issues affecting learners.

“I have learned that budgets are not only for leaders. Even students can give ideas on what schools and communities need,” he said.

Another participant, Mellan Achieng, noted that the discussions have strengthened her confidence to advocate for girls’ education and improved school resources.

“We are now able to discuss challenges like lack of learning materials and sanitation facilities without fear,” she said.

Esther Atieno added that the program has encouraged learners to promote financial literacy among their peers.

“When we understand how money is planned and used, we can also learn how to manage our own resources better,” she said.

In addition, stakeholders noted that the forums are being conducted through school-based workshops and community dialogues designed to help children understand governance structures and how public funds are allocated.

Facilitators are using simplified budgeting tools and participatory activities to make the sessions more practical and engaging for learners.

Education officers and teachers supporting the program said the initiative is already improving learners’ confidence and leadership skills, with more students volunteering to join school clubs focused on civic education and peer mentorship.

Officials from Kisumu County observed that integrating child participation into development planning will help bridge the gap between policy and real community needs, especially in areas facing social and economic challenges.

Partners implementing the project emphasized the need for sustainability through continuous mentorship, community support, and collaboration with local institutions to ensure that children’s voices remain part of planning and decision-making processes beyond the life of the program.

Stakeholders expressed optimism that sustained engagement will nurture a generation of informed and active young citizens who can champion accountability and civic participation across Kenya.