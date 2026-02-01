Anatomy of Kenyan voter and sower's parable

Group of people raising ballot box. [GettyImages]

What if the success of our democracy depended as much on voters as on leaders? The Parable of the Sower reminds us that good seed alone is not enough. On election day in 2022, nearly eight million Kenyans had the seed but not the soil, and the harvest was poor.

Jesus was a master storyteller and an expert in using parables to reveal truths about human nature, society, and God’s kingdom.

One of his most famous parables, the Parable of the Sower, appears in the Gospel of Matthew, chapter 13, verses 1 to 23, and is also found in Mark 4:1 to 20 and Luke 8:4 to 15. In the story, a sower scatters seed on different types of ground: path, rocky soil, thorny ground, and good soil.

Kenya’s democracy reflects the same reality. Elections are held and promises made, but the results often disappoint because the soil, the voters, is not prepared. Political science, through Civic Culture Theory, shows that the health of a democracy depends as much on citizens’ attitudes, values, and participation as it does on laws and institutions. Political systems thrive when citizens are informed, engaged, and willing to hold leaders accountable.

For years, civil society, churches, and other stakeholders have trained Kenyans to expect good leadership. They teach that leaders must meet the requirements of Article 6 of the Constitution, be competent, ethical, and capable of serving the people.

Yet rarely do we teach what it means to be a good voter. Social pressures, misinformation, or the lure of personal favors influence many voters. Others fail to scrutinize candidates, prioritising ethnicity, wealth, or popularity over competence.

When leaders fail, and voters make poor choices or disengage, both are complicit. Leaders and voters are partners in democracy. Some voters resemble the path where a seed cannot grow. For them, voting is an inherited obligation rather than a conscious choice.

Ethnic loyalty, party affiliation, and fear harden the soil. Messages of policy and accountability are ignored or swept away. Politics becomes about belonging rather than participation. In such soil, accountability struggles to take root, and elections become rituals rather than instruments of choice.

Other voters resemble rocky soil. They are enthusiastic, attend rallies, and echo slogans, but their commitment is shallow. When leaders disappoint or reforms stall, they withdraw. Democracy cannot thrive on enthusiasm alone. Without depth, it withers.

Citizens in this category are aware but only partially engaged. Their participation is shaped more by emotion than reflection. Many voters are like seed among thorns. They are informed and invested in Kenya’s future but face unemployment, rising costs, corruption, and insecurity.

Daily survival competes with civic responsibility. Frustration erodes trust, and even committed citizens question whether participation is worth it. Material and social conditions influence the soil, shaping the capacity of citizens to participate meaningfully.

The scale of disengagement is visible. In 2022, Kenya had just over 22 million registered voters, yet only 14.3 million cast ballots. Nearly 7.8 million registered citizens stayed home.

Including unregistered but eligible adults, only about half of Kenyans participated. This is not merely a statistical problem. It reflects a political culture where participation, trust, and accountability are uneven, limiting the harvest of democracy.

And yet, there is also good soil. Good soil exists in voters who see democracy as an ongoing responsibility. They interrogate leaders, follow policies beyond campaign season, and remain engaged.

They understand that institutions improve only when citizens consistently demand accountability and transparency. They embody a participatory culture where democracy is actively maintained rather than passively consumed.

Citizens must reject aspirants motivated by personal gain or the pursuit of money. Every vote counts, and every informed choice strengthens the soil for future generations.

-Writer comments on topical issues