Over 3,000 farmers to benefit as Siaya rolls out Agri-Nutrition drive

Audio By Vocalize

Siaya County Chief Officer of Agriculture Dr Elizabeth Adongo drives a tractor at one of the farms in Siaya County. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

More than 3,000 vulnerable farmers in Siaya County are set to benefit from a new agri-nutrition training programme aimed at improving household food security and tackling malnutrition among at-risk groups.

The county’s Department of Agriculture has launched the initiative across four selected wards, marking a shift toward nutrition-sensitive agriculture that links farm production directly to better health outcomes.

The programme is being implemented under the Kenya Livestock Commercialisation Project (KeLCoP), a national government-supported project designed to enhance livestock productivity and commercialisation while strengthening resilience among smallholder farmers.

The rollout follows the training and equipping of Trainers of Trainers (TOTs), who will coordinate the programme at the grassroots level.

The TOTs will work closely with livestock officers, agriculture extension officers, community health assistants, and community health promoters to ensure an integrated approach to nutrition education.

County officials said the multi-sectoral strategy is intended to bridge the long-standing gap between agricultural production and household nutrition, particularly in rural settings where food availability does not always translate into balanced diets.

The initiative places special emphasis on children under five years, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and other nutritionally vulnerable populations.

Farmers will undergo training on homestead food production, food group diversity, meal planning, safe food preparation techniques, hygiene and sanitation, and nutrition across the life cycle.

Beyond livestock distribution, the programme promotes kitchen gardening and dietary diversification as cost-effective and sustainable interventions.

Farmers are being urged to adopt homestead vegetable production to improve access to micronutrient-rich foods while cutting household food expenses.

County Chief Officer for Agricultural Elizabeth Adongo, says this approach not only boosts nutrition but also enhances resilience against rising food prices and climate-related shocks.

“Food production must go hand in hand with proper nutrition knowledge. It is not enough to increase yields if families are still struggling with malnutrition," said Adongo.

She added that if successfully implemented, the programme could serve as a model for integrating agriculture and public health interventions in rural counties across the country.