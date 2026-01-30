×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Shock after Grade 10 student reports barefoot

By James Omoro | Jan. 30, 2026
Flavian Wasonga with his mother Mary Akoth at Oriwo Boys in Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard]

It was a shock after a Grade 10 learner reported at the Oriwo Boys High School in Homa Bay barefoot.

Flavian Wasonga arrived carrying a manila bag containing books he had been using learn in junior secondary school. During a mop-up exercise, area assistant chief, Benter Akinyi, discovered him and paid for his transport to school.

Despite scoring an impressive 56 points at Olasi Comprehensive school in Nyakach, Wasonga has been struggling in abject poverty.

His mother is battling breast cancer, a development that has worsened their financial situation. “This deterred her from participating in meaningful economic activities, and it is the reason for the situation in which I am today,” Wasonga said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

His father died years ago.

His mother, Mary Akoth, said even providing food for her family has become a major challenge. “I appeal to anybody to come to my aid and support my son’s education. I am sick and cannot afford school fees for educating my son,” Akoth said.

The principal, Tom Amadi, said he has experienced many cases of students who reported to the school without school fees and other requirements.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Grade 10 Crisis Grade 10 Student Grade 10 Uniforms Homa Bay County
.

Latest Stories

Why the President needs professional economic advisors
Why the President needs professional economic advisors
Ken Opalo
By Ken Opalo
1 hr ago
SHA woes: Unpaid claims cripple hospitals, push patients to pay cash
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
January inflation hits 6-month low despite rise in food prices
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto eats humble pie as judges put brakes on trillion shillings projects
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Ruto eats humble pie as judges put brakes on trillion shillings projects
Why public participation is Ruto's achilles heel
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Why public participation is Ruto's achilles heel
Schools struggle as Ruto fee-free directive strains education sector
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Schools struggle as Ruto fee-free directive strains education sector
Top education figures line up for TSC top job
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Top education figures line up for TSC top job
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved