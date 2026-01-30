Shock after Grade 10 student reports barefoot

Flavian Wasonga with his mother Mary Akoth at Oriwo Boys in Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard]

It was a shock after a Grade 10 learner reported at the Oriwo Boys High School in Homa Bay barefoot.

Flavian Wasonga arrived carrying a manila bag containing books he had been using learn in junior secondary school. During a mop-up exercise, area assistant chief, Benter Akinyi, discovered him and paid for his transport to school.

Despite scoring an impressive 56 points at Olasi Comprehensive school in Nyakach, Wasonga has been struggling in abject poverty.

His mother is battling breast cancer, a development that has worsened their financial situation. “This deterred her from participating in meaningful economic activities, and it is the reason for the situation in which I am today,” Wasonga said.

His father died years ago.

His mother, Mary Akoth, said even providing food for her family has become a major challenge. “I appeal to anybody to come to my aid and support my son’s education. I am sick and cannot afford school fees for educating my son,” Akoth said.

The principal, Tom Amadi, said he has experienced many cases of students who reported to the school without school fees and other requirements.