Sigh of relief for needy student after well-wisher buys uniform

A bright but needy Grade 10 student from Sossiot village in Njoro, Nakuru County, has finally reported to Senior Secondary School after a well-wisher intervened.

Joan Cheptoo Kirui joined AIC Morop Girls Secondary School after Dr Rani Ramchandani of the Rani Ramchandani Foundation stepped in to buy her school uniforms, beddings and other basic personal effects.

This comes after The Standard highlighted Cheptoo’s plight. Despite the support, she is yet to secure school fees amounting to Sh40,535, which her single mother cannot afford.

The former pupil of Kenana Primary School posted impressive results in the 2025 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA).

Her scores exceeded expectations in most subjects, including English, integrated science, agriculture, social science, Christian religious education and creative arts and sports.

She was placed under the STEM pathway, aligning with her dream of becoming a doctor.

‎"I want to study and one day help my family come out of poverty. If I stay at home, my dream will be shattered," said Cheptoo in a previous interview.

The fees required at AIC Morop Girls School stand at Sh40,535, excluding uniforms, beddings, personal effects, transport and other necessities, pushing the total cost over Sh80,000, an amount far beyond what the family can afford.

Her single mother and the sole breadwinner, survives on casual farm labour and laundry work. She also takes care of her late brother’s children.

Following President William Ruto’s directive that all Grade 10 learners must report to school regardless of fee challenges, her mother took her to school, where the administration agreed to admit her.

Hope now rests on a Co-operative Bank scholarship she applied for through the Nakuru County Government Department of Education, which the family says is their only chance to keep her in school.