×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Sigh of relief for needy student after well-wisher buys uniform

By Joseph Kipsang | Jan. 27, 2026
Joan Cheptoo Kirui was finally admitted at AIC Morop Girls Secondary School on Jan 26, 2026. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

A bright but needy Grade 10 student from Sossiot village in Njoro, Nakuru County, has finally reported to Senior Secondary School after a well-wisher intervened.

Joan Cheptoo Kirui joined AIC Morop Girls Secondary School after Dr Rani Ramchandani of the Rani Ramchandani Foundation stepped in to buy her school uniforms, beddings and other basic personal effects.

This comes after The Standard highlighted Cheptoo’s plight. Despite the support, she is yet to secure school fees amounting to Sh40,535, which her single mother cannot afford.

Joan Cheptoo Kirui was finally admitted at AIC Morop Girls Secondary School on Jan 26, 2026. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

The former pupil of Kenana Primary School posted impressive results in the 2025 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Her scores exceeded expectations in most subjects, including English, integrated science, agriculture, social science, Christian religious education and creative arts and sports.

She was placed under the STEM pathway, aligning with her dream of becoming a doctor.

‎"I want to study and one day help my family come out of poverty. If I stay at home, my dream will be shattered," said Cheptoo in a previous interview.

Joan Cheptoo Kirui was finally admitted at AIC Morop Girls Secondary School on Jan 26, 2026. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

The fees required at AIC Morop Girls School stand at Sh40,535, excluding uniforms, beddings, personal effects, transport and other necessities, pushing the total cost over Sh80,000, an amount far beyond what the family can afford.

Her single mother and the sole breadwinner, survives on casual farm labour and laundry work. She also takes care of her late brother’s children.

Following President William Ruto’s directive that all Grade 10 learners must report to school regardless of fee challenges, her mother took her to school, where the administration agreed to admit her.

Hope now rests on a Co-operative Bank scholarship she applied for through the Nakuru County Government Department of Education, which the family says is their only chance to keep her in school.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Joan Cheptoo Kirui Grade 10 Student Grade 10 Admissions Needy Student
.

Latest Stories

How single-window policy locks exporters out of global trade
How single-window policy locks exporters out of global trade
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
45 mins ago
The age of gyms is upon us and with it a fitness boom
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
45 mins ago
Ruto's Sh906b local borrowing plan threatens private credit
Business
By Brian Ngugi
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

No longer in charge? IG Kanja in a spot over police conduct
By Ndung’u Gachane 45 mins ago
No longer in charge? IG Kanja in a spot over police conduct
New report reveals a country at war with its women and children
By Jacinta Mutura 45 mins ago
New report reveals a country at war with its women and children
Questions over next poll as IEBC postpones boundaries review
By Josphat Thiong’o 45 mins ago
Questions over next poll as IEBC postpones boundaries review
Fear of terror attack triggers teachers' mass transfers
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 45 mins ago
Fear of terror attack triggers teachers' mass transfers
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved