×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Luo Elders call on young leaders to follow proper channels in clinching leadership

By Anne Atieno | Jan. 22, 2026
The late Raila Odinga during Luo Council of Elders Chair (Ker)Odungi Randa coronation. [File, Standard]

A section of Luo Council of Elders in Migori County has challenged young Luo leaders to follow proper channels if they want to lead the community.

Led by their patron Jim Ayayo, the Luo elders said they welcomed the leadership of young and vibrant minds like Winnie Odinga and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party.

However, they cautioned them against causing chaos and destabilising the community’s peace, saying it might lead to division.

“For over three decades, the Luo community has enjoyed a peaceful political existence under the leadership of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga,” said Mr. Ayayo.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to the Luo elders, the death of former ODM leader Raila Odinga’s death has not created a vacuum to cause discord among leaders and people from the community.

Moreover, they called upon Chairperson of the Luo Council of Elders Mzee Odungi Randa to convene antagonising teams within ODM to discuss the way forward for the community politically.

They highlighted that they had seen sharp internal ODM power struggles with one faction advocating for continued broad-based formation, while another faction championing an assessment of the formation's merits, with senior party figures pulling in different directions.

Raila's death and the installation of Oburu Oginga which was meant to be an orderly transition, has led to ideological and strategic divisions that risk weakening both the ODM party and the Luo community.

While ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga is seen as a stabilising force during the transition and pro broad-based formation, other opposing section continues to champion for a different path.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Luo Elders Raila Odinga Winnie Odinga ODM Party
.

Latest Stories

Trump halts WHO funding, recalls staff
Trump halts WHO funding, recalls staff
World
By Esther Nyambura
3 hrs ago
JSC's transparency during job interviews is commendable
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
3 hrs ago
Dissolving and reconstituting UN is the only structural alternative
Opinion
By Juliette McIntyre and Tamsin Phillipa Paige
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Return to Sender: Court throws out Ruto's more than 20 illegal advisers
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Return to Sender: Court throws out Ruto's more than 20 illegal advisers
State orders principals to admit all Grade 10 learners without fees
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
State orders principals to admit all Grade 10 learners without fees
Uhuru shakes up Jubilee Party leadership
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Uhuru shakes up Jubilee Party leadership
Police brutality: Victims, their families agonise as culprits continue killing
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Police brutality: Victims, their families agonise as culprits continue killing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved