×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

KMPDU, JOOTRH sign pact to protect doctors in Level 6 upgrade

By David Njaaga | Dec. 23, 2025

KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah (left) and JOOTRH CEO Joshua Okise during the signing of a recognition agreement.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) is pushing for job security for doctors on temporary contracts at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) as the facility becomes the first county hospital elevated to national referral status.

On Monday, KMPDU signed a recognition agreement with the hospital's management, securing formal representation as the Kisumu facility transitions to a Level 6 national referral institution.

The union raised concerns over the fate of doctors serving on temporary terms, pushing for a clear pathway toward permanent and pensionable positions once human resource functions transfer from the county to national government control.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"Job security is non-negotiable in a national referral hospital," KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah said in a statement following the signing with Chief Executive Officer Joshua Clinton Okise.

Okise assured the union that ongoing job evaluation and grading by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) will provide a roadmap for staffing needs and specialist recruitment aligned with national standards.

The agreement commits both parties to conclude a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) within 120 days, with KMPDU submitting a draft within one month.

The CBA will address human resources, equipment access, medicines availability, functional theatres and healthcare worker welfare.

KMPDU said the recognition agreement sets a template for other county facilities earmarked for elevation across the country.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

JOOTRH Transition KMPDU Recognition Agreement Kisumu Healthcare Reforms Davji Atellah
.

Latest Stories

Health: USAID out, in comes government to government deal
Health: USAID out, in comes government to government deal
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Ministry reassures parents on Grade 10 placement amid confusion
Education
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
No merry for many Kenyans as cost of living crashes Christmas party
National
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

No merry for many Kenyans as cost of living crashes Christmas party
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
No merry for many Kenyans as cost of living crashes Christmas party
Ministry reassures parents on Grade 10 placement amid confusion
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Ministry reassures parents on Grade 10 placement amid confusion
Health: USAID out, in comes government to government deal
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Health: USAID out, in comes government to government deal
Tight wallets, low cheer as Kenyans cut back for X-mas
By Graham Kajilwa and Ronald Kipruto 1 hr ago
Tight wallets, low cheer as Kenyans cut back for X-mas
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved