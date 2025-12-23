KMPDU, JOOTRH sign pact to protect doctors in Level 6 upgrade

KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah (left) and JOOTRH CEO Joshua Okise during the signing of a recognition agreement.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) is pushing for job security for doctors on temporary contracts at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) as the facility becomes the first county hospital elevated to national referral status.

On Monday, KMPDU signed a recognition agreement with the hospital's management, securing formal representation as the Kisumu facility transitions to a Level 6 national referral institution.

The union raised concerns over the fate of doctors serving on temporary terms, pushing for a clear pathway toward permanent and pensionable positions once human resource functions transfer from the county to national government control.

"Job security is non-negotiable in a national referral hospital," KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah said in a statement following the signing with Chief Executive Officer Joshua Clinton Okise.

Okise assured the union that ongoing job evaluation and grading by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) will provide a roadmap for staffing needs and specialist recruitment aligned with national standards.

The agreement commits both parties to conclude a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) within 120 days, with KMPDU submitting a draft within one month.

The CBA will address human resources, equipment access, medicines availability, functional theatres and healthcare worker welfare.

KMPDU said the recognition agreement sets a template for other county facilities earmarked for elevation across the country.