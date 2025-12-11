Wanga urges residents to shun critics as feud with deputy Magwanga deepens

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga was speaking when she presided over the opening of Ageno Community Special Learning Center in Wang’chieng Ward, Karachuonyo Constituency.[James Omoro,Standard]

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has told residents to avoid leaders who want to divide them based on clan politics as the war with her deputy, Oyugi Magwanga, continues.

Speaking when she presided over the opening of Ageno Community Special Learning Center in Wang’chieng Ward, Karachuonyo Constituency, Wanga said some leaders had coined information to taint the reputation of her government.

She told residents to be wary of such politicians and stop buying their ideas. She argued that such politicians had begun forming propaganda to taint the image of her administration.

“I know there are people who are planning to come to your homes to ask you why you don’t have water in your homesteads. But they know very well that a county government cannot provide each resident with water in their homestead,” Wanga said.

The governor said there was a group of politicians keen to divide residents based on clan politics. She said the people of Homa Bay County should be united.

“We don’t want leaders who divide residents on the basis of the clans they hail from. I urge you to shun them,” Wanga said.

Wanga, who is the National Chairperson of the ODM party, told the people of Nyanza to unite under the Orange Party.

She said the political party will enable the Luo community to achieve their long-held dream of forming a government in this country.

The Governor argued that it is through a political party that people can form a government. Thus, keeping ODM stronger will enable it to achieve this aspiration.

“A government can only be formed through a political party. I urge our people to unite strongly under the ODM party,” Wanga said.

The Governor used the opportunity to underscore the significance of the newly opened learning center.

She said the center will enable disabled children to acquire knowledge and skills.

“We should always think of children with disabilities. This project will improve the lives of our children,” Wanga said.

Wanga’s political comments came at a time when there is a sharp division between her and her Deputy, Oyugi Magwanga.

Their differences emanated from the Kasipul parliamentary by-election in which Magwanga supported an independent candidate, Philip Aroko, while Wanga supported Kasipul MP Boyd Were, who was the ODM candidate.

Since then, Wanga has sacked Magwanga as the CECM for Agriculture.