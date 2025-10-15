President Ruto to open Siaya Investment Conference

Siaya Governor James Orengo chats with President William Ruto during a meeting at State House. [File, Standard]

All is set for the inaugural Siaya International Trade and Investment Conference (SITICO 2025) as the county positions itself as an investment destination.

The four-day event, which begins today (Tuesday) at the Siaya National Polytechnic, will bring together investors, government officials, development partners and innovators to explore opportunities across key sectors including agriculture, the blue economy, tourism, renewable energy and digital innovation.

President William Ruto is expected to officially open the conference on Thursday, while former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will preside over the closing ceremony on Friday.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, County Executive for Trade Grace Agola said preparations for the event were complete and that the county was ready to host both local and international investors.

"All is set for the conference. We are ready to welcome investors who have confirmed attendance," said Agola.

Agola, who was accompanied by her counterparts Sylvestre K'Okoth (Agriculture), Agunda Ochanda( Governance) and Jackline Oduol (Water) said this is a defining moment for Siaya as they showcase its potential to the world.

Before heading to Siaya for the conference, President Ruto is expected to visit Bondo, where he will officially open a digital hub as part of the government’s youth empowerment and innovation agenda.

Governor James Orengo said SITICO is designed to attract private investment and partnerships that can spur growth and create jobs across the county.

"We are moving beyond rhetoric to practical transformation. This conference is about unlocking Siaya’s potential and positioning it as a serious player in Kenya’s investment landscape,” he said.

Among the keynote speakers expected at the conference are Captain William Ruto, Managing Director of Kenya Ports Authority, Siaya County First Lady Betty Orengo, Prof. Adams Oloo, a governance scholar and political analyst and Nicholas Gumbo, Chairman of the Kenya Sugar Board.

Local leaders, including Senator Oburu Oginga, have called on residents to give President Ruto a warm and peaceful reception during his visit.

They said the conference offers a unique opportunity to revive traditional industries such as cotton, fishing and sugarcane through public–private partnerships.

The conference will feature sectoral panels, exhibitions, business-to-business sessions and field visits to flagship projects within Siaya County.

A gala dinner and cultural night will crown the four-day event, highlighting the region’s rich cultural heritage.