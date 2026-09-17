Turkana, Marsabit to benefit from Sh4.4b drought, El Nino mitigation projects

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Irrigation PS Ephantus Kimotho (centre) after signing the Sh1.3 billion Drought Resilience Programme for Marsabit and Turkana counties at Maji House, Nairobi, on September 17, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

At least 595,000 people in Turkana and Marsabit counties are expected to benefit from a Sh4.4 billion programme to strengthen drought resilience and El Nino preparedness, including water harvesting and irrigation infrastructure.

Speaking on Thursday at Maji House in Nairobi during the signing of additional Sh1.3 billion to the German government-funded projects, Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho said the programme will target an estimated 340,000 people in Turkana and 255,000 in Marsabit.

Kimotho announced that the additional funding for the Drought Resilience Programme will help expand water infrastructure and unlock agricultural potential in some of Kenya’s most drought-prone areas.

"We've made several amendments to our initial agreement just to ensure that this project is successful. One key among them was allowing our consultants from the Ministry to be able to design as opposed to having a Senate consultant. That also fast-tracked the process quite well," said the PS.

This comes as the Government steps up El Nino preparedness, with authorities warning that heavy rains could cause flooding but also present an opportunity to harvest water for use during dry periods.

The PS said part of the new funding would be directed towards ongoing projects including the Dabala Pachana water project in Marsabit, which is 75 per cent complete.

“This funding will also enhance our El Nino preparedness, meaning the rainwater will not go to waste. We should be able to harvest quite a lot,” he said.

He revealed that the Government's strategy, is to ensure that rainwater is captured and put into productive use, particularly in areas that have remained largely unproductive because of inadequate water.

The PS noted that the State Department had already installed more than 35,000 small household water pumps across the country, particularly in drought-prone counties, to provide supplemental water for farmers.

He said more than 3,000 medium-term water pumps have also been installed, with the infrastructure expected to support livestock and farming activities beyond the rainy season in areas like Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado, and Narok counties among others.

"We've also constructed dikes, where we have irrigation schemes, this is to prevent destruction of our irrigation infrastructure," he stated.

Communities living in areas considered vulnerable to flooding are also being warned and, where necessary, moved to safer and higher ground.

The PS cited the Tana River and Nyando River among areas where early warning measures are being implemented, particularly around irrigation schemes and downstream communities.

“There have been several warnings, and also moving people to the upstream. So we expect to have very minimal damages as a result of the El Nino,” he said.

Marsabit Governor Mohammed Ali said the county has intensified preparations for the anticipated El Nino rains, with a technical team meeting regularly to map out measures to minimise the impact of flooding and other emergencies.

The county has constructed several water pans to harvest rainwater, although the governor acknowledged that the interventions remain inadequate given the vastness of the county.

“But because of the limitations of the finances, and you'll appreciate, we are only able to do so much," he said.

The county government has also urged residents to move to higher ground, while the Livestock Department has mapped areas for vaccination to prevent disease outbreak.

The Health Department has similarly mobilised personnel and resources, while the county is procuring food and other supplies to cushion communities that could become inaccessible when heavy rains cut off roads.

He said county departments would use local radio stations to issue warnings and preparedness messages in indigenous languages, including Rendille and Borana, to ensure communities understood the risks and the measures they need to take.

Turkana Governor Lomorukai said the additional support would help the county plan for water infrastructure capable of reducing the impact of flooding and support agriculture and other economic activities.

He said Lowat Dam would be developed urgently because of its proximity to the county's oil fields.

Lomorukai called for the revival of the Takwel Dam, which he said had been silted despite its potential to capture water from River Turkwel for irrigation.

The governor said the dam would also have helped absorb large volumes of water during the anticipated El Nino rains, reducing possible damage downstream.

He said the Taracha Dam, whose survey and designs have already been undertaken, was particularly important given Turkana's role as a host county for refugees from South Sudan.

The PS also disclosed that Germany had provided a further Sh3.2 million under the Smallholder programme, comprising a Sh2.9 million concessional loan and Sh3 million grant, to support western Kenya.

He said the programme uses blended finance to attract additional private-sector funding, including loans from banks to farmers.

The PS was optimistic that the investments would extend beyond immediate drought and flood response, with the Government seeking to build long-term water and food-production capacity in vulnerable parts of the country.