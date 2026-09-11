Nairobi maps 246 flood hotspots as El Nino rains threaten 100, 000 residents

Nairobi County has identified 246 flood hotspots across the city as El Nino rains approach, with up to 100, 000 people at risk of being severely affected by flooding.
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