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Nairobi maps 246 flood hotspots as El Nino rains threaten 100, 000 residents

By Jacinta Mutura | Sep. 11, 2026
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Expansion of Nairobi drainage on September 2, 2026. Sixteen high-risk flood zones have been identified across Nairobi requiring drainage clearance ahead of the El Nino rains. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Nairobi County has identified 246 flood hotspots across the city as El Nino rains approach, with up to 100, 000 people at risk of being severely affected by flooding.

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Related Topics

El Nino Rains Nairobi County Nairobi Flood Hotspots City Hall Crisis Centre
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