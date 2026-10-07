Govt intensifies war on illicit alcohol and drug cartels

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during a multi- sectoral team meeting to monitor enforcement and identify criminal cartels on October 7, 2026. [DPCS]

The government has intensified its crackdown on cartels involved in the manufacture and distribution of illicit alcohol and narcotic drugs, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki warning that enforcement agencies will pursue the networks without political interference.

Kindiki said the government was adopting a tougher and more coordinated approach, combining intelligence operations with multi-agency enforcement to dismantle criminal networks blamed for fuelling the illicit alcohol and drugs trade.

“The Government has stepped up the war against cartels involved in illicit alcohol and narcotic drugs,” Kindiki said, adding that “ruthless enforcement through covert intelligence operations will continue, under centralized multi agency command.”

The crackdown will also target manufacturers whose operations have previously raised concerns over compliance with public health, environmental, security and quality regulations.

Kindiki said 36 manufacturers of second-generation alcohol had their licences suspended in 2024 over non-compliance with the regulations. Of these, eight have now had their licences cancelled, while 26 manufacturers that subsequently complied with the requirements will undergo fresh inspections with immediate effect.

The latest inspections are intended to establish whether the firms continue to meet the required standards and whether previous corrective measures have been effectively implemented.

The government is also seeking to strengthen coordination between national agencies, industry players and communities in identifying criminal networks and dealing with the social consequences of illicit alcohol and drug abuse.

A Multi-Sectoral High-Level Team has been established and will be chaired by Kindiki every two weeks. The team will bring together government agencies, industry representatives and local communities to monitor enforcement efforts, identify criminal cartels and support rehabilitation of victims associated with illicit alcohol and drug networks.

Kindiki said the approach would go beyond arrests and closure of illegal businesses to address the wider ecosystem that enables the trade to flourish.

The government is also preparing new legislative measures to tighten controls around ethanol, a key ingredient in alcohol production.

Kindiki said proposals would be developed within a month to regulate ethanol imports and introduce tougher penalties for those who adulterate alcoholic products or divert ethanol intended for industrial use.

“New legislative measures will be recommended within a month to regulate importation of ethanol and to make it painful to adulterate alcohol or to divert ethanol meant for industrial use,” he said.

The crackdown will extend to illicit alcohol producers operating away from formal manufacturing facilities. Kindiki said authorities would target individuals producing illegal alcohol in homes, hidden premises and other locations within local communities and urban areas.

“Those making illicit alcohol in dark corners in local communities and urban environments will also be identified, severely punished and their networks crashed,” he said.

The government’s renewed campaign comes amid longstanding concerns over the health, social and security consequences associated with illicit alcohol and drug abuse, including the production and sale of unregulated alcoholic products.

Authorities have increasingly sought to combine regulation, enforcement, public awareness and rehabilitation in tackling the problem, particularly where criminal networks exploit gaps in supply chains and regulatory systems.

Kindiki insisted that the new initiative would be shielded from political influence, signalling a tougher stance against individuals or networks that may seek to interfere with enforcement operations.

“The Zero Tolerance Initiative to illicit alcohol and drug cartels will not entertain any political or other interferences whatsoever,” he said.