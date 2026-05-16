How football is promoting peace on Jubaland border

Teams from Lamu and Jubaland during a football tournament aimed at maintaining peace at their borders.

A cross-border football tournament in Ras Kamboni brought together communities from Kenya and Somalia in a joint effort to promote peace, strengthen unity, and engage youth through sport.

Dubbed ‘Kick for Peace’, the tournament brought together teams and residents from Kiunga in Kenya and Ras Kamboni in Jubaland under the unifying theme ‘One Border, One Ball, One Peace’.