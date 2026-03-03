Elders want MP-elect Tubi Jr, his sister to 'reconcile' after by-election

Audio By Vocalize

Isiolo South MP-elect Tubi Mohamed Tubi (UDA) and his sister Bina Mohamed Tubi who vied on Jubilee ticket in the by-election. [File, Standard]

Elders have called on Isiolo South MP-elect Tubi Mohamed Tubi Jr to 'reconcile' with his elder sister Bina, who ran against him in last Thursday's by-election.

The elders, especially those from Mr Tubi's Karayu clan said by virtue of the position he would be holding, he must prioritise the unity of his siblings.

They were speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the larger Borana clans meant to thank voters of Isiolo South Constituency for electing Tubi Jr.

Former CEO of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Halakhe Dida said the mere fact that the siblings contested against each other for the seat did not warrant the public criticism that followed it.

Others who were present included former Isiolo North MP Haji Charfano Guyo Mokku, Borana Council of Elders (BCE) Chairman Mohammed Konso Hallo, Karayu clan Secretary General Tache Bonsa and Jima Chairman Mohamed Ali Mudale.

"We want, as their elders that the late children of our brother (late former MP Mohamed Tubi) to be one happy family who are united. Tubi Jr is now the MP and as his status demands, he has to unite the family and reconcile with his (elder) sister (Bina),” said Mr Dida. Elders from Karayu clan during a meeting of the larger Borana clans in Isiolo South. [Ali Abdi, Standard]

Tubi Jr during his victory speech in Garba Tula hinted that he would reconcile with his sister when he talked about politics, the importance of keeping alive the legacy of his late father and the unity of the family.

"She is my sister, we shall work out something. Sibling rivalry is normal (in every family)," he revealed, adding that he plans to start the reconciliation ' in coming days'.

Dida and former a former Isiolo South MP Abdul Bahari who were among those who campaigned for the MP-elect said the elders would help in the reconciliation process.

Tubi Jr, who vied on UDA party, got 7, 352 votes while Bina of Jubilee received 634 votes.

The Borana clan members thanked voters in Isiolo South Constituency for electing Tubi Jr as their MP to replace his father Mohamed Tubi Bidu.

Bidu died last November 12 at a Nairobi hospital after a long illness.

Mr Hallo said despite the low voter turnout, many still travelled from their work places outside the Constituency to cast their votes.

"We were part of those who urged you to support and vote for Tubi Jr and we thank you for listening to us and turning up to exercise your democratic right," said the BCE chairman.

The elders expressed confidence that the administration of President William Ruto, who is also the party Leader of UDA would initiate more development projects in Isiolo following the party's triumph in the Constituency.