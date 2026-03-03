×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Elders want MP-elect Tubi Jr, his sister to 'reconcile' after by-election

By Ali Abdi | Mar. 3, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 Isiolo South MP-elect Tubi Mohamed Tubi (UDA) and his sister Bina Mohamed Tubi who vied on Jubilee ticket in the by-election. [File, Standard]

Elders have called on Isiolo South MP-elect Tubi Mohamed Tubi Jr to 'reconcile' with his elder sister Bina, who ran against him in last Thursday's by-election.

The elders, especially those from Mr Tubi's Karayu clan said by virtue of the position he would be holding, he must prioritise the unity of his siblings.

They were speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the larger Borana clans meant to thank voters of Isiolo South Constituency for electing Tubi Jr.

Former CEO of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Halakhe Dida said the mere fact that the siblings contested against each other for the seat did not warrant the public criticism that followed it.

Others who were present included former Isiolo North MP Haji Charfano Guyo Mokku, Borana Council of Elders (BCE) Chairman Mohammed Konso Hallo, Karayu clan Secretary General Tache Bonsa and Jima Chairman Mohamed Ali Mudale.

"We want, as their elders that the late children of our brother (late former MP Mohamed Tubi) to be one happy family who are united. Tubi Jr is now the MP and as his status demands, he has to unite the family and reconcile with his (elder) sister (Bina),” said Mr Dida.

Elders from Karayu clan during a meeting of the larger Borana clans in Isiolo South. [Ali Abdi, Standard]

Tubi Jr during his victory speech in Garba Tula hinted that he would reconcile with his sister when he talked about politics, the importance of keeping alive the legacy of his late father and the unity of the family.

"She is my sister, we shall work out something. Sibling rivalry is normal (in every family)," he revealed, adding that he plans to start the reconciliation ' in coming days'.

Dida and former a former Isiolo South MP Abdul Bahari who were among those who campaigned for the MP-elect said the elders would help in the reconciliation process.

Tubi Jr, who vied on UDA party, got 7, 352 votes while Bina of Jubilee received 634 votes.

The Borana clan members thanked voters in Isiolo South Constituency for electing Tubi Jr as their MP to replace his father Mohamed Tubi Bidu.

Bidu died last November 12 at a Nairobi hospital after a long illness.

Mr Hallo said despite the low voter turnout, many still travelled from their work places outside the Constituency to cast their votes.

"We were part of those who urged you to support and vote for Tubi Jr and we thank you for listening to us and turning up to exercise your democratic right," said the BCE chairman.

The elders expressed confidence that the administration of President William Ruto, who is also the party Leader of UDA would initiate more development projects in Isiolo following the party's triumph in the Constituency. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

MP-elect Tubi Mohamed Tubi Jr Bina Mohamed Tubi Isiolo South By-election Borana Clans
.

Latest Stories

Senior DCI Officer surrenders over wife's killing
Senior DCI Officer surrenders over wife's killing
National
By Ronald Kipruto
37 mins ago
To move to the next level, the whole of Africa should embrace Kiswahili
Opinion
By Bob Kinyanjui
50 mins ago
Universal electricity access is a prerequisite for inclusive development
Opinion
By Isaac Kiva
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Lying Mbadi: CS admits in court he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion fund
By Nancy Gitonga 50 mins ago
Lying Mbadi: CS admits in court he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion fund
Kenyans in Middle East express fears, hopes
By Jacinta Mutura 50 mins ago
Kenyans in Middle East express fears, hopes
Divisions over zoning, Sifuna post rock ODM MPs' meeting
By Josphat Thiong’o 50 mins ago
Divisions over zoning, Sifuna post rock ODM MPs' meeting
KRA launches search for 3 million registered taxpayers in Western Kenya
By Olivia Odhiambo 50 mins ago
KRA launches search for 3 million registered taxpayers in Western Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved