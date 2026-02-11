Battle lines drawn as candidates in Isiolo South by-election intensify campaigns

Audio By Vocalize

Isiolo South by-election candidates Tubi Mohamed Tubi of UDA, Jubilee Party's Bina Mohamed Tubi and Isack Abduba Fayo of National Economic Development Party. [Ali Abdi, Standard]

Candidates in the Isiolo South parliamentary race have adopted different campaign tactics to win the support of residents.

The three candidate - Tubi Mohamed Tubi of UDA, his elder sister Bina Mohamed Tubi of Jubilee and Isack Abduba Fayo of National Economic Development Party - got clearance from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) between January 22 and January 23, 2026.

The seat fell vacant following the death of the area MP Mohamed Tubi Bidu on November 12, 2025.

Tubi Jnr who is a businessman is the second-born son of the late MP and the late Rahma Ali. He was born in 1989 and holds a degree in Business Administration from Zetech University.

He got support of his immediate family members, endorsement from his Karayu clan and backing from other clans in Isiolo.

Elders said the family nominee "will ensure that the deceased's dependents are well taken care of."

Tubi Jnr also received endorsement from former officials of Borana Council of Elders (BCE).

He enjoys support from the two political camps in the county, one led by Governor Abdi Guyo and Woman Representative Mumina Bonaya and the other by Senator Fatuma Dullo and politicians eyeing Governor seats like Halakhe Dida and Abdul Bahari.

Others backing Tubi Jnr are senior public officers in the national government who hail from the county led by Petroleum PS Mohamed Liban, Sports Kenya CEO Nuh Mohamed Ibrahim and National Gender and Equality Commission Chairperson Rehema Jaldesa.

The PS led team along with Bahari were in Kinna, Garba Tula and Modogashe two weeks ago where they drummed up support for the UDA candidate and urged locals to vote for him ' in order to continue ' benefiting from the Ruto administration.

Last Saturday, the Governor led camp hosted President Ruto's aide Farouk Kibet and a section of MPs from northern Kenya during campaigns for Tubi Jnr and a funds drive in aid of Algaani Girls School in Kinna.

"I am committed to ensuring that no child drops out of school due to lack of school fees by giving those in need bursary. I will also support school infrastructure, teacher motivation programme and set up youth mentorship centres," said the UDA candidate.

Elders who endorsed him led by retired veteran politician Haji Charfano Guyo Mokku and BCE chairman Mohammed Konso Hallo will lead UDA campaigns in seven key electoral centres in the constituency starting this Saturday.

Tubi Jnr plans to complete projects including the Duse–Boji–Barambate road, the Kinna–Kulamawe road to improve transport, trade and security response.

He said security could be achieved by strengthening grassroots peace initiatives, supporting and empowering local peace committees, and fostering cooperation and coexistence among neighbouring communities.

The UDA candidate intends to end water scarcity in Modogashe and Iresaboru through sinking boreholes, water pans, and improved water management systems.

Bina, 43, is the second born of the late MP's nine children. She is the second born of Sena, Tubi's first wife. The couple divorced.

The Form Four leaver is the founder and coordinator of Kinna Integrated Community Based Initiative (Kicbi) that deals with women and youth in the field of micro, small and medium enterprise, environmental and wildlife conservation, health, education and peace building.

Prevously, the Jubilee candidate worked as a clerical officer with the Ministry of Livestock and World Vision -Kenya as field monitor for her location where she interacted mainly with the youth and women.

"I have been a grassroot person even before my father entered politics. I don't have a long CV but I know the constituency and the people I live with very well. I know their everyday problems because I have been part of them for nearly all my years," she told The Standard on phone from Kinna.

She was a member of the Ward (Kinna) development forum...where key decisions on allocation of funds from the devolved units ( County government, NG-CDF and NG-AAF), the National government and NGOs meant for projects are made.

Bina's community work started prior to her father's entry into politics. She lobbied for bursaries for students from poor families in the Kinna -Kulamawe-Garba Tula triangle.

Bina assisted in establishment of a well at Jillo Dima village in Kinna where women and young girls spent hours in the past in search of the precious commodity. From the well, water is pumped through solar energy into tanks.

After her father was elected as first Speaker of the Isiolo County Assembly in 2013 and later as MP, Bina said he encouraged her to continue with the noble work'.

Unlike her younger brother, Bina and her team have adopted a door-to-door campaign and small indoor meetings in Kinna trading centre, Rapsu, Bibi, Duse and parts of Garba Tula.

Bina ruled out 'sibling rivalry’ in the race where she is facing off with her younger brother.

She insisted no individual, local political camp or Jubilee party had any influence on her decision to vie for the seat.

"I saw a hidden agenda (in the elders decision) and why they were pushing us to other parties. My father was in Jubilee Party because he believed in it's agenda and that ought to have been considered by our elders as a sign of respect. That's why I personally chose to seek the Jubilee ticket," she said.

She plans to hold public rallies in Garba Tula, Modogashe and Kinna with party officials from the county and national office in the coming days.

Fayo, a Business Management graduate from the East African University and a Diploma holder in Wildlife Management from KWS Training Institute in Naivasha, served as Kinna ward MCA for at the Isiolo County Assembly between 2017 and 2022, where he was the Majority Leader.

He also chaired the Water, Sanitation, Climate Change and Environment committee. Fayo lost the seat in the 2022 General Election.

In 2019, Fayo was credited with resolving a 23-year-old water resource conflict between Kinna (Isiolo) and Murera ( Meru) communities where the former rivals agreed to share the scarce resource that cuts across the common border peacefully.

He was awarded the Best All Round member of Isiolo County Assembly (2021-2022) County Gala Awards for leadership and service delivery.

Prior to his entry into politics, he served as KWS ranger between 1993 and 2006 and worked as a trainer and conservancy manager at various organisations and tourists facilities, mainly in the world famous Maasai Mara National game reserve.

Fayo said he worked to contribute to development of the vast and remote Kinna ward in collaboration with the Isiolo county government and other stakeholders like NGOs during his tenure as the area MCA.

He cites contribution in construction of infrastructure of Early Childhood Development, bursaries for needy students from poor families and lobbying for infrastructure development.

"There was general good and peaceful coexistence with neighbouring counties of Garissa and Meru. Peace is very important for development in the entire Constituency and all stakeholders must sit together to resolve issues that bring conflict, especially during drought period," said Fayo.

He reckons that Kinna, Garba Tula, Kulamawe and Modogashe would be transformed into major urban centres in Isiolo county with the advancement of work on the construction of the Isiolo-Mandera Highway.

"I will work with stakeholders in the county and with our neighbours to improve trade between Isiolo South residents with those from Meru. They buy livestock, sand and concrete from us and we get agricultural goods from them. Miraa vans heading to North Eastern and southern Somalia passes through our area," he said.

Camel keepers in Kulamawe, Barambate and Boji along the Isiolo- Modogashe section of the highway, he said would be assisted to form cooperatives to sell fresh milk and meat to markets in Isiolo town and Nairobi.

"We should have cooperatives in place to collect milk from farmers and transport the commodity in refrigerated trucks instead of relying on public transport. The same should apply for meat. The market is there and we only need to support our livestock keepers," he added.

Fayo, enjoys good following and has been campaigning with his local team but plans to up the antenna in the coming days by teaming up with political heavyweights from the county and party headquarters led by NEDP leader Mike Sonko.