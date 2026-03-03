Rogue elephants kill three people, destroy crops in Samburu

Audio By Vocalize

KWS rangers visit families whose kin were trampled by marauding elephants in Lpepet village, Lodokejek ward, Samburu County. [Michael Saitoti, Standard]

Three people have been killed over the past three days by marauding elephants in Samburu County.

Residents of Lpepet village in Lodokejek ward said that elephants have killed seven people in the last three months.

The attacks have sparked fear and panic among locals, who have been forced to lock themselves indoors during the day.

The residents have called on the relevant state agencies responsible for wildlife conservation to intervene and move the elephants away from human settlements.

Samburu Woman Representative Masion Leshoomo said that most of the victims were women who are attacked while going about their daily activities, such as fetching water and firewood.

"We demand that the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) move with speed and address the elephant menace in Lodokejek, where children have been orphaned due to elephant attacks," she said.

Pastor Daudi Lenakwapus asked the government to compensate families who have lost loved ones through human-wildlife conflict.

"The elephants must be moved away from human settlements, and families that have lost their loved ones compensated," he said. Samburu Woman Representative Maison Leshoomo addresses the Press over the elephant menace in Lpepet village, Samburu County. [Michael Saitoti, Standard

Esther Lenkaina, a resident, lamented that elephants have destroyed crops, leading to significant losses.

"We cannot even go to the farms, nor venture out of our homes to fetch firewood and water. The elephants have become a menace. KWS must act now," Lenkaina insisted.

Kitwa Lenengwesi warned that residents might be compelled to take matters into their own hands if KWS fails to intervene.

"We will be forced to hunt down the elephants and kill them. We cannot just sit and wait as the elephants destroy our lives," he warned.

Another local, John Saruni said that the marauding elephants have pushed villagers into poverty due to the lack of viable agriculture in the area.

His sentiments were echoed by Esther Njeri, who said that she has been forced to abandon her farm for fear of attack by elephants.

Samburu Central sub-county police commander John Mwau confirmed that seven people have died in the past three months.

He assured residents that KWS and other partners are working on a strategic plan to resolve the elephant menace.

"This is a conflict we are determined to end very soon. We are working with KWS to find a lasting solution," he said.