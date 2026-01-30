GSU officer dies by suicide in Mandera County

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer died by suicide on Thursday evening at a camp in Mandera County, police say.

The officer, identified as Police Constable Nicholas Omwenga, attached to the Duse GSU camp, was found in his tent with a gunshot wound.

Colleagues rushed him to Kutulo Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Investigations are currently ongoing.

Elsewhere, police in Tharaka Nithi County are investigating unrest at Mukuuni Boys Secondary School after about 400 students went on a rampage, damaging dormitory windows before leaving the school compound, and leaving behind Grade 10 learners.

The cause of the unrest was not immediately clear.

In Nairobi, a 74-year-old Indian national was found dead in his room at the Sarova Stanley Hotel on Thursday.

According to a police report, the body of Grover Vishwanath Ramlal, 74, was found lying motionless on his bed by the hotel’s housekeeper.

The chief security officer at the hotel told police that the housekeeper was on her routine duties when she knocked on the door of the deceased’s room at around 10am, but there was no response.

A doctor later pronounced him dead, and his body was taken to Lee Funeral Home pending an autopsy.

In Kiambu County, a police officer was injured in Thika on Friday morning after a motorcycle carrying three officers was knocked from behind during a chase. Police said the officers were pursuing a motorcycle suspected of transporting illicit brew when the collision occurred. One officer sustained injuries and was treated and discharged.

Elsewhere, a 52-year-old man died at a gym in Nyali, Mombasa, on Thursday evening.

A police report shows that the deceased, Birdieg Kavraj, aged 52, had gone for a routine workout at the facility at around 5pm.

Kavraj reportedly became restless after his workout, sat on a chair, and died.

His body was moved to the Pandya hospital morgue for preservation, awaiting autopsy.

Police at the Moyale Police Station in Marsabit County are holding 25 aliens of Ethiopian origin who were arrested in Haddessa Village in Moyale.