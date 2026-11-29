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Police are investigating a wave of violent incidents, suspected criminal attacks, drowning and devastating fires. [File]

A wave of violent incidents, suspected criminal attacks, drowning and devastating fires has claimed several lives across the country.

In Migori County, detectives are investigating a suspected attempted robbery after an armed man opened fire at a bar along the Isebania-Migori Road, injuring a reveller.

The incident occurred at around 12.30am on Saturday, November 28, at a restaurant in Suna West, where two suspicious men had reportedly been spotted loitering at an isolated section of the highway.

According to a police report, the bar manager noticed the two men, who were in possession of unregistered motorcycles and appeared to be waiting to waylay unsuspecting members of the public.

When he confronted one of the suspects, the man allegedly pushed his unregistered red TVS motorcycle into the bar as the manager questioned him.

His accomplice, who was also in possession of a motorcycle and had wrapped himself in a Maasai leso, reportedly drew a firearm and opened fire indiscriminately, apparently in an attempt to rescue his colleague.

A 33-year-old Tanzanian national who was among the revellers was struck by a bullet on his right upper arm.

The suspects fled immediately after the shooting and escaped in an unknown direction.

Detectives recovered two spent cartridges of 7.62×39mm calibre, the unregistered red TVS motorcycle and a Samsung mobile phone at the scene.

The injured man was rushed to Life Care Medical Facility, where he was admitted in stable condition as investigations continued.

Meanwhile, two men who were attacked by a mob in Mombasa have succumbed to their injuries in separate developments linked to the same incident.

The victims were identified as Joseph Mfano Oduor, a motorcyclist, and his 20-year-old passenger, Geoffrey Otieno Onyango.

Oduor, a resident of Junda in Mshomoroni, was pronounced dead on arrival at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital on November 26.

Onyango, who lived in Kongowea-Mnazi Moja, later succumbed on Friday, November 27, while receiving treatment at the same facility.

Police said the two had sustained injuries during a mob injustice incident, with investigations and other necessary procedures underway.

The deaths have renewed concerns over mob violence, with members of the public repeatedly urged to avoid taking the law into their own hands, regardless of the suspicions surrounding those targeted.

In Kirinyaga County, a 30-year-old man drowned while swimming at a recreational facility in Kabare, Kirinyaga East Sub-County.

Peter Gikenye had visited Eagle Challenge Camp in Lukenya on November 27 alongside three other people for swimming and boat-riding activities.

According to police, the group arrived at around 3.32pm and was received by a boat rider, who instructed them to wait as he prepared the swimming equipment.

However, Gikenye allegedly disregarded the instructions and dived into the water before the preparations were completed.

He was subsequently overwhelmed by the force of the water, and attempts to rescue him proved unsuccessful.

Elsewhere, tragedy struck Kimbimbi village in Mwea East, Kirinyaga County, after a 40-year-old woman died when fire razed her house on Saturday night.

The deceased, Beatrice Muthoni, was reportedly unwell and sleeping inside the house when the fire broke out. Her four children managed to escape.

Nyangati Location Chief Immaculate Wanjiru Njoka said Muthoni's body was burnt beyond recognition.

Residents said the fire spread rapidly through the iron-sheet and timber structure, frustrating attempts to rescue the woman and salvage household belongings.

Village administrator Gudwell Muchiri said residents rushed to the scene after noticing thick smoke and hearing screams.

“We first saw smoke before hearing screams, and we tried to put it out in vain,” he said.

Another resident, Joseph Mwangi, said they initially mistook the smoke for burning garbage before discovering that the fire was coming from a house rented out by the National Irrigation Authority.

Residents attempted to extinguish the blaze using buckets of water but were overwhelmed.

The fire also killed several goats, left others severely burnt and destroyed household property.

Police officers from Wang'uru moved the body to a mortuary as investigations into the cause of the fire commenced.

In Kisumu County, police recovered the body of an unidentified man from a shallow water canal in the Jumbo area of Kadibo Sub-County on Saturday.

Officers who visited the scene in Kobura Location found the body of an adult African male submerged in the canal, with no visible physical injuries.

Meanwhile, detectives in Litein, Kericho County, have launched investigations into the murder of 36-year-old Mercy Chemweno, whose body was discovered dumped in Chemo-Roroch village.

Chemweno, who hailed from Bomet County, was found on the morning of November 27 along the fence of a homestead, approximately two kilometres east of Litein Police Station.

Detectives who processed the scene noted a head injury, suspected strangulation marks around her neck and blood oozing from her nose.