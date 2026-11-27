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Njeru returned to court this week to seek an interpretation of earlier orders after KTDA management recognised James Githinji as his replacement at KTDA Holdings. [File, Standard]

The leadership standoff at the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has eased after the High Court clarified that Enos Njeru remains the substantive National Chairman.

Njeru returned to court this week to seek an interpretation of earlier orders after KTDA management recognised James Githinji as his replacement at KTDA Holdings.

Clarifying his November 12 ruling, Justice Francis Kyambia confirmed that Njeru—who also serves as a director at Rukuriri Tea Factory—will retain his seat until the main suit is heard and determined.

“Njeru stays in the position until the matter is heard and determined,” the judge ruled. Senior Counsel Paul Muite represented a section of the KTDA directors during the proceedings.

The legal battle erupted on November 3 when Njeru challenged his removal and Githinji’s appointment, dismissing the move as an unlawful "coup" executed without proper notice. The court scheduled the main hearing for February 1 next year.

News of the clarification sparked celebrations at Rukuriri Tea Factory in Runyenjes, where local growers praised Njeru’s loyalty to the tea sector.

"The ruling was self-explanatory, but due to personal interests, it was ignored," said Runyenjes farmer Margaret Wambui, crediting the court with rescuing growers from a "sponsored dispute" at the agency.